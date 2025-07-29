Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE7G | ISIN: US38268T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5G5
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 18:07
1,077 Euro
-11,21 % -0,136
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOPRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOPRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0761,09818:36
1,0771,09918:36
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sol-Ark Energizes 2025 GoPro Mountain Games With Solar Technology

Sol-Ark donates 15K-2P hybrid inverter to reduce generator reliance and support sustainable event operations.

VAIL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Sol-Ark, a leader in hybrid inverters and energy storage systems, announced its contribution to the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games. As part of its commitment to sustainable community impact, Sol-Ark donated its flagship 15K-2P hybrid inverter to support event energy needs and help reduce reliance on fossil-fuel generators.

The GoPro Mountain Games, held annually in Vail, Colorado, is one of the nation's premier celebrations of outdoor adventure sports and mountain culture, attracting thousands of attendees, athletes, and sponsors each year. Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter enabled portions of the event to be powered by renewable solar energy, aligning with the festival's long-standing mission to operate sustainably and responsibly.

Simon McLean, Vice President of Marketing at Sol-Ark, noted that the donation underscores the company's broader goals beyond energy technology. "Sol-Ark Cares is about more than just equipment - it's about showing how clean energy can empower communities and elevate experiences. Our contribution to the GoPro Mountain Games demonstrates how hybrid inverter solar technology can meet demanding energy needs without compromising sustainability," said McLean.

The Sol-Ark 15K-2P hybrid inverter is designed for both off-grid and grid-tied applications. Engineered with American-made firmware and designed to deliver seamless energy transitions during outages, the 15K-2P offers best-in-class surge power and flexible integration with solar panels and batteries. Its inclusion in this year's GoPro Mountain Games provided organizers a dependable, clean energy source at a high-profile event that celebrates environmental connection and outdoor living. Learn more: https://www.sol-ark.com/about/sol-ark-cares/gopro-games/

About Sol-Ark
Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company renowned for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable energy storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge hybrid inverters and energy storage systems empower customers to harness renewable energy with products built for performance, reliability, and long-term value.

Contact Information

Anthony Verre
Corporate Marketing Leader
tony.verre@sol-ark.com
(972) 575-8875

.

SOURCE: Sol-Ark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-ark-energizes-2025-gopro-mountain-games-with-solar-technology-1054034

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.