Sol-Ark Energizes 2025 GoPro Mountain Games With Solar Technology

Sol-Ark donates 15K-2P hybrid inverter to reduce generator reliance and support sustainable event operations.

VAIL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Sol-Ark, a leader in hybrid inverters and energy storage systems, announced its contribution to the 2025 GoPro Mountain Games. As part of its commitment to sustainable community impact, Sol-Ark donated its flagship 15K-2P hybrid inverter to support event energy needs and help reduce reliance on fossil-fuel generators.

The GoPro Mountain Games, held annually in Vail, Colorado, is one of the nation's premier celebrations of outdoor adventure sports and mountain culture, attracting thousands of attendees, athletes, and sponsors each year. Sol-Ark's hybrid inverter enabled portions of the event to be powered by renewable solar energy, aligning with the festival's long-standing mission to operate sustainably and responsibly.

Simon McLean, Vice President of Marketing at Sol-Ark, noted that the donation underscores the company's broader goals beyond energy technology. "Sol-Ark Cares is about more than just equipment - it's about showing how clean energy can empower communities and elevate experiences. Our contribution to the GoPro Mountain Games demonstrates how hybrid inverter solar technology can meet demanding energy needs without compromising sustainability," said McLean.

The Sol-Ark 15K-2P hybrid inverter is designed for both off-grid and grid-tied applications. Engineered with American-made firmware and designed to deliver seamless energy transitions during outages, the 15K-2P offers best-in-class surge power and flexible integration with solar panels and batteries. Its inclusion in this year's GoPro Mountain Games provided organizers a dependable, clean energy source at a high-profile event that celebrates environmental connection and outdoor living. Learn more: https://www.sol-ark.com/about/sol-ark-cares/gopro-games/

Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company renowned for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable energy storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge hybrid inverters and energy storage systems empower customers to harness renewable energy with products built for performance, reliability, and long-term value.

