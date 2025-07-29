The Investments & Wealth Institute Unveils Keynote Speakers for 2025 Strategy Forum in NYC, November 17-18, 2025

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The Investments & Wealth Institute ("the Institute"), the premier professional association, education provider, and standards body for financial advisors and wealth managers, today announced the keynote speakers for its 2025 Strategy Forum, taking place November 17-18, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis.

The Institute's Strategy Forum is tailored for advanced practitioners focused on serving high-net-worth clients at the highest level. Built on the theme Building Resilient Portfolios During Volatile Times, this two-day event offers a focused, high-impact environment. It is designed not for passive listening, but for practical insight and strategic exchange among peers. Attendees can expect a blend of academic rigor, applied learning, and curated peer connection.

This year's program features a dynamic lineup of world-renowned thought leaders and academic experts delivering cutting-edge insights in behavioral finance, portfolio construction, and high-net-worth client strategy. Confirmed keynote speakers include:

Emma Seppälä, Ph.D. - Bestselling author, Yale School of Management lecturer, and international keynote speaker, Dr. Seppälä is a psychologist and research scientist specializing in emotional intelligence and the science of happiness. She serves as Faculty Director of Yale's Women's Leadership Program and Science Director at Stanford's Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education. Her latest book, Sovereign , builds on her prior bestseller The Happiness Track .

Christopher Geczy, Ph.D. - Adjunct Professor of Finance and Academic Director of the Wharton Wealth Management Initiative, Dr. Geczy is a recognized expert in asset allocation, risk management, and wealth strategy. He has taught investment management at the Wharton School since 1997 and previously served at the Federal Reserve Board. His research is frequently cited in academic journals and financial media, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and CNBC.

Dan Ariely, Ph.D. - One of the world's foremost voices in behavioral economics, Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and founding member of the university's Center for Advanced Hindsight. He is the author of several New York Times bestsellers, including Predictably Irrational and The Honest Truth About Dishonesty.

"Strategy Forum is designed for advisors who want to think more critically, lead more confidently, and stay ahead of what's shaping the future of wealth management," said Sean Walters, CEO at the Investments & Wealth Institute. "What makes this event stand out is the depth of dialogue and the caliber of the people in the room. It's not just about hearing from experts; it's about exchanging ideas with fellow practitioners who are operating at the top of their field."

While attendees can earn more than 25 hours of premier continuing education (CE) credit by combining in person and archived participation, the event is purposefully built to go beyond credit accumulation. Strategy Forum delivers strategic content through real-world case discussions, hands-on workshops, and peer-led exchanges. Average AUM of the 2024 advisor attendee was consistent with the IWI member average, or $601 million (CEG Insights member profile, 2025). The number of sponsors is capped at one firm for every 20 attendees to maximize the networking for both firms and individuals. Attendees can expect to leave with implementable strategies and lasting professional connections.

Early-bird registration is open through October 10, 2025. For more information and to register, visit Strategy Forum 2025 .

About the Investments & Wealth Institute

Founded in 1985, Investments & Wealth Institute is the premier professional membership association, education provider, and credentialing body for financial service professionals and advisors serving high-net-worth clients. Through its award-winning events, publications, courses, and acclaimed certifications - Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Retirement Management Advisor® (RMA®) certifications - the Institute delivers Ivy League-quality, highly-practical education to more than 30,000 practitioners annually in over 40 countries. Members of the Institute embrace excellence and ethics in applying a broad set of knowledge and skills in their daily work with clients. Its dynamic community includes some of the industry's most successful investment consultants, advanced financial planners, and institutional asset managers, all committed to excellence, ethics, and continuous professional growth.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joe Collins

River Communications

50 South Buckhout Street, Suite G104

Irvington, NY 10533

Tel: 914.686.5599

Cell: 914.582.4523

jcollins@riverinc.com

SOURCE: Investments & Wealth Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/the-investments-and-wealth-institute-unveils-keynote-speakers-for-20-1054099