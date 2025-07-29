Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Grounding the Future of AI SOC Agents: Arcanna.ai Sets the Bar for Trustworthy AI in Modern Security Operations

Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner's 2025?Hype Cycle for Security Operations, Arcanna.ai unlocks new SOC efficiency without compromising trust, SLAs, privacy or compliance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Arcanna.ai today announced its inclusion as a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Security Operations,?2025 under the AI?SOC?Agents category, which Gartner defines as solutions that use AI to augment investigation, cut false positives, enrich alerts and advise analysts on next steps?.

The cybersecurity landscape has entered a new era of asymmetry. Attackers now leverage generative AI to create novel payloads and launch constantly evolving campaigns at unprecedented scale. They only need to succeed once. Defenders, by contrast, have zero margin for error. In this high-stakes environment, AI must deliver reliable, explainable decisions at speed and under pressure.

Gartner cautions that AI?SOC agent tools are still emerging and largely unproven, urging security leaders to demand measurable outcomes and guard against "AI?washing."? Arcanna.ai meets that bar with a trust-first architecture:

  • Human-in-the-loop decision models - Analysts can inspect, override or roll back every AI action, ensuring continuous human oversight.

  • Transparent, audit-ready explanations - Each verdict is delivered with evidence and confidence scores, making validation fast and defensible.

  • Rollback-safe learning - Model updates are version-controlled and instantly reversible to prevent drift or unintended bias.

  • Private, flexible deployment - Run on-premises or in a private cloud so sensitive data never leaves the customer's environment.

These safeguards are detailed in the new whitepaper Delivering Trustworthy AI in Modern?SOCs by PhD Alina?Marcu, Chief Data Scientist Arcanna.ai which frames trustworthy AI around integrity, resilience, accountability, fairness, privacy and human control.

"Arcanna is not just another automation tool?- it's the trust layer that makes AI-driven security decisions reliable and defensible," said Alina. "We scale analysts' judgment safely and transparently."

Already live in finance, energy, telecom and defense environments, Arcanna.ai compresses incident triage from minutes to seconds while preserving full compliance trails. With Gartner recognition and a rigorously defined trust framework, Arcanna.ai is grounding the future of AI?SOC agents in measurable, explainable results?- not marketing hype.

References:

  • Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2025," Jonathan Nunez, Darren Livingstone, and Eric Ahlm, June 23, 2025. https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/6625402

  • Whitepaper: Delivering Trustworthy AI in Modern SOCs, Arcanna.ai

Contact Information:

Arcanna.AI Media Inquiries
iteodorescu@arcanna.ai

.

SOURCE: Arcanna.ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/grounding-the-future-of-ai-soc-agents-arcanna.ai-sets-the-bar-for-1054181

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.