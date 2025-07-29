The Australian federal government is scaling up its support for renewables, expanding its flagship Capacity Investment Scheme in a bid to accelerate the nation's clean energy transition. From pv magazine Australia Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) will be expanded to support 40 GW of new solar, wind and dispatchable capacity as the federal government works to meet its target of 82% renewables by 2030. Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen is to announce that the CIS, which provides a guaranteed revenue floor for renewable generation and storage projects, will be increased by 25%. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...