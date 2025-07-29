Drew Company: Washington, DC and World Trade Center Dublin Announce MOU to Attract Irish Companies to the District

Washington, D.C., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (WASHINGTON, DC) - Today, the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), the Washington, DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP), and World Trade Center Dublin (WTC Dublin) announced a new collaboration to attract Irish businesses and companies by providing dedicated support through the Washington, DC Global Soft Landing program.

"Under Mayor Bowser's growth agenda, we are focused on creating new jobs and diversifying our economy. This collaboration with World Trade Center Dublin will allow us our efforts to attract new companies in high-growth industries to the District," said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert. "We know Washington, DC is the best place for international businesses to land in the United States, and we look forward to engaging with Irish businesses and partners to support them as they make their move."

This collaboration will target the District's high-growth industries, including technology, particularly AI, cybersecurity, and fintech subsectors; life sciences and healthtech; consulting services, communications and design, and education and research. Under the agreement, the organizations are committing to promoting the Washington, DC Global Soft Landing program to their network of companies, sharing referrals, providing support to participating companies, and collaborating on events and programming.

"The World Trade Center Dublin, Ireland, with the support of our sister WTC, the World Trade Center Washington, DC, is proud to position Washington, DC as a premier gateway for Irish companies seeking to expand into the U.S. market," said Maureen Pace, President of WTC Dublin. "This powerful cross-border alliance ensures Irish innovators receive unrivaled access to essential resources, influential networks, and steadfast support, equipping them to not only succeed but also dominate in one of the world's most competitive markets."

"The Washington DC Economic Partnership, with the support of the World Trade Center Dublin team, attended our first Dublin Tech Summit this year. We saw firsthand the incredible opportunity for Irish companies to build on their success at home and start their U.S. expansion in the nation's capital," said Derek Ford, President and CEO of WDCEP. "The Washington, DC Global Soft Landing program reduces rent costs, provides visa support, and makes key connections in to the DC business community to ensure business hit the ground running. We can't wait to welcome more Irish companies to Washington, DC."

Washington, DC Global Soft Landingcreates a pathway for international start-ups and companies to enter and grow in the DC market by providing tailored support to international companies, including real estate, visa, business services, and networking offered through a network of economic development partners. DMPED and WDCEP have engaged several organizations to promote Global Soft Landing to their networks and build a pipeline of companies.

Washington, DC Global Soft Landing is a collaborative effort between DMPED, WDCEP, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District, the Penn West Equity and Innovation District, George Washington University, and The Build Fellowship by Open Avenues. Supporting partners include the Federal City Council, the DC Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce.

About DMPED

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

About WDCEP

The Washington DC Economic Partnership (WDCEP) is a nonprofit, public-private partnership at the core of economic development in the U.S. capital, Washington, DC. WDCEP supports companies by providing site selection assistance, customized market research and community tours, and navigation of financial resources to support investment into Washington, DC.

About WTC Dublin | A Drew Company

Drew Company is a real estate development firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Dublin, Ireland, Atlanta, and Boston. As part of its diverse business portfolio, it holds World Trade Center licenses for Dublin, Washington, D.C., and Boston. With a longstanding leadership role within the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) since its inception, Drew Company has been instrumental in driving economic growth across the regions it serves, facilitating thousands of meaningful global connections.

At the heart of World Trade Center Dublin (WTC Dublin) is a commitment to advancing trade and expanding business opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking international growth. As a distinguished member of the WTCA, WTC Dublin provides access to a network of 300 World Trade Centers across 100 countries, collectively representing partnerships with over 1 million organizations. This extensive global ecosystem fosters business development and economic prosperity worldwide. WTC Dublin closely collaborates with sister World Trade Centers including World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, which has been managed by Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA), a subsidiary of the Drew Company, in partnership with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for over 25 years.

