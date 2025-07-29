Lucid Group: Lucid and Timothée Chalamet Join Forces to Celebrate the Power of Defying the Status Quo

Award-winning actor named Global Brand Ambassador in multi-year partnership, a first for the visionary EV maker redefining what it means to 'Compromise Nothing'

NEWARK, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with award-winning actor and culture icon, Timothée Chalamet, as its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador.

Chalamet was first spotted driving a Lucid Air in 2023, and since then, a relationship has been built rooted in the belief that performance, design, and passion are key to creating exceptional experiences. Later this year, Chalamet will headline Lucid's new marketing campaign for the EV maker's groundbreaking SUV, the Lucid Gravity. The partnership is a key milestone in Lucid's strategy to broaden cultural relevance of the brand through accelerated marketing efforts.

Since launching in 2016, Lucid has quickly become one of the world's most critically acclaimed new automotive companies, and its first product - the award-winning, all-electric Lucid Air - represents a masterful blend of performance, range, comfort, and technology. The company's latest product, the Lucid Gravity SUV, delivers the versatility of a sophisticated full-size, three-row SUV with the performance of a luxury sports car.

"We're excited to welcome Timothée as our first Global Brand Ambassador," said Akerho "AK" Oghoghomeh, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lucid Motors. "He brings together the same fearless creativity and uncompromising vision that defines our brand, embodying what it means to compromise nothing, both on and off screen. Together, we'll show what's possible when innovation and cultural relevance come together to move the world forward."

Chalamet has been nominated for two Academy Awards and recently won his first Screen Actors Guild Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 2024's A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold. Later this year he will star in Marty Supreme, directed by Josh Safdie and next year he will be starring in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Lucid's new campaign starring Chalamet will premiere early this fall, with additional details forthcoming.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

