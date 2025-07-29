Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: Celebrate Local Artisans at the VRCCO Dog Days of Summer Market

Supporting Pets and Community With Markets Each Season

BEND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon is excited to host their third seasonal artisan market on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Ponch's Place will celebrate community and compassion during the Dog Days of Summer Market , a vibrant outdoor event benefiting the VRCCO Care Fund, presented by event sponsors Umpqua Bank and Monarch Medical.

From 11 AM to 5 PM, visitors are invited to explore a curated selection of handcrafted goods from talented local artisans. Shoppers can expect a diverse range of items, from handmade jewelry and home goods to pet-themed accessories and unique gifts, perfect for summer browsing or early holiday shopping.

This family- and pet-friendly event offers a full day of fun with donation-based activities, including face painting, kids' crafts, paw print art for your furry friends, and the chance to win exciting raffle prizes. Plus, you can enjoy live local music from The Quons Trio starting at 3 PM. Ponch's Place will feature beverage specials throughout the day, along with delicious fare from their four popular food trucks: 5th Street Bagels, The Tin Pig, Pops Southern BBQ, and Los Brothers.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. Make sure to bring the whole family (including four-legged members) and support a great cause while celebrating Central Oregon's incredible makers and artists. These seasonal markets reflect VRCCO's ongoing commitment to fostering community connections, supporting local businesses, and expanding its philanthropic endeavors. Stay tuned for more information on their next Winter Holiday Market, which takes place on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

The VRCCO Care Fund uses 100% of its funds to provide financial assistance to pet parents facing financial hardship in their community. The funds raised will provide medical services to the neglected, abused, and financially constrained animals with otherwise good prognoses that find their way into the Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

For more information on this event, please visit: https://vrcvet.com/event/dog-days-of-summer-summer-market/ . If you are unable to attend and would like to donate or learn more about the VRCCO Care Fund, please visit: https://vrcvet.com/donations/ .

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon offers the most advanced emergency and specialty care options to members of the Central Oregon community and beyond. Ponch's Place is a space for the community to gather for food, drinks, and entertainment. This pavilion offers local craft beverages, including coffee and beer, plus delicious cuisine from four food trucks, as well as weekly community events.

Contact Information

Katie Sedivec

Marketing Director

marketing@vrcvet.com

541-209-6960





SOURCE: Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/celebrate-local-artisans-at-the-vrcco-dog-days-of-summer-market-1051714