Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp., a full-service financial services firm with cross-border execution capabilities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Rasekh as Managing Director, Technology and Blockchain. Mr. Rasekh will lead ArcStone's digital assets and blockchain investment banking practice, expanding the firm's institutional reach in a space undergoing rapid transformation.

With over 18 years of experience in capital markets, digital infrastructure, and emerging technologies, Mr. Rasekh brings a proven track record of execution, having raised over $500 million across sectors including blockchain, technology, real estate, and mining. His appointment underscores ArcStone's commitment to delivering differentiated advisory, capital markets, and strategic solutions to clients at the forefront of innovation.

A Veteran Operator in Digital Assets and Capital Markets

Mr. Rasekh has been a key player in the evolution of blockchain finance since the early stages of the industry. As a founding director of DMG Blockchain Solutions, he helped scale the company from startup to publicly traded leader, raising over $100 million and establishing strategic relationships across institutional finance.

His domain expertise spans digital infrastructure, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain architecture. Beyond capital formation, he has been directly involved in platform development, investor positioning, and product strategy, bringing a rare combination of technical fluency and financial depth to clients.

Global Experience with Institutional Execution

Mr. Rasekh's background includes mandates across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, with over €40 million raised for European issuers and advisory experience spanning go-public transactions, dual listings, cross-border M&A, and capital markets strategy. He previously served as CEO and Founder of Fundamental Applications and has held board positions in several private blockchain ventures.

Advancing ArcStone's Leadership in Innovation Banking

"As a growing full-service firm, we are committed to providing our clients with insight, access, and execution across asset classes and sectors," said Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "Justin's leadership in both blockchain technology and capital markets execution strengthens our capabilities in a space where we continue to see institutional capital flow. He's built in this space, financed it, and understands where it's going."

Mr. Rasekh will work closely with ArcStone's investment banking, research, and ECM teams to expand the firm's offering to digital asset companies, and institutional investors adopting on-chain strategies. ArcStone, in strategic relationship with Kingswood US with $15 billion in client assets is uniquely positioned to deliver high-impact outcomes for global innovation-driven clients.

"The opportunity to build within a cross-border platform like ArcStone, with deep capital markets connectivity and a clear commitment to innovation, is compelling," said Mr. Rasekh. "I look forward to helping companies and asset managers navigate the next chapter of blockchain and digital finance."





Justin Rasekh

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9993/260512_4a67a9b954d868ae_001full.jpg

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone is a cross-border financial services firm based in New York, Dallas, and Toronto serving public and private companies in the $50 million to $500 million range. ArcStone has a global equity capital markets franchise and provides access to institutional investors, global family offices, and over $15 billion in retail wealth AUM through its strategic relationship with Kingswood US. ArcStone was founded in 2023 and has followed a series of strategic investments and acquisitions. The team is led by investment bankers from leading Wall Street and Bay Street firms. ArcStone is focused on providing high touch advice to corporations with a barbel strategy combining retail and institutional marketing with a high pedigree of financial acumen.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260512

SOURCE: ArcStone US Corp.