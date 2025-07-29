Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma announces key executive appointments to support continued growth

LUND, Sweden, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma AB, "Hansa" (Nasdaq Stockholm: HNSA) today announced three leadership appointments. Brian Gorman joins Hansa as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective August 4; Sandra Frithiof has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective August 4; and Kerstin Falck Lagercrantz will join the company September 1, as Vice President Corporate Affairs. These three experienced executives will support Hansa's growth and further enhance the company's expertise across legal, human resources and corporate affairs.

Brian Gorman is an accomplished legal and business executive with more than 20 years of global experience in advising corporate boards and management teams. Brian joins Hansa from Sinclair Pharma Ltd., a global medical aesthetics company, where he was Chief Legal Officer supporting the company's global expansion efforts. Prior to Sinclair, Brian was Group General Counsel at Calliditas Therapeutics, where he guided the company through its acquisition by Asahi Kasei Corporation of Japan. Previously, Brian was Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel at Opiant Pharmaceuticals, where he played a key role in its acquisition by Indivior PLC. Earlier in his career, Brian held senior leadership roles at Endo Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca. Brian began his career at international law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, and he is a graduate of Gettysburg College and the Villanova University School of Law.

Sandra Frithiof brings over 25 years of experience in human resources in different industries, to Hansa. Most recently, Sandra was HR Director at Ayvens Sweden AB, a global leader in the mobility sector. Prior to Ayvens, Sandra was VP Human Resources at Calliditas Therapeutics, where she built the Global HR organization to support the company's entry into the US market. Previously, Sandra was Head of HR and COO at Ramberg Advokater, a Swedish law firm and earlier in her career, Sandra held HR positions at Karolinska University Hospital, UTC, CGI and Manpower Group. Sandra has a bachelor's degree in human resource management from Örebro University, Sweden. Ms Frithiof will replace Anne Säfström Lanner, CHRO, who will leave the organization.

Brian Gorman and Sandra Frithiof will report to CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and be members of the Executive Committee.

Kerstin Falck Lagercrantz will join Hansa from Pfizer AB, where she has spent over 20 years in various positions in corporate affairs and commercial operations. Between 2014-2022, Kerstin held the role of Corporate Affairs Director where she was responsible for external communications, patient affairs, corporate social responsibility and crisis and issues management. During this time, she successfully implemented agreements and influenced several health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Kerstin has held several positions with SwedenBIO, including member of the board, and multiple roles with LIF (Swedish Pharmaceutical Industry Association). She has a Degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics, from Uppsala University, Sweden. Ms Falck Lagercrantz will report to Maria Törnsén, Chief Operating Officer and US President, and she replaces Stephanie Kenney, former VP Corporate Affairs, who has left Hansa.

"We are very pleased to welcome Brian, Sandra and Kerstin to Hansa. They bring invaluable experience in their respective areas of expertise, which will be critical as we step up our US pre-commercial activities, subject to data from two Phase 3 readouts and our first BLA submission" said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

About Hansa Biopharma

Hansa Biopharma AB is a pioneering commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop and commercialize innovative, lifesaving and life-altering treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions. The company has a rich and expanding research and development program based on its proprietary IgG-cleaving enzyme technology platform, to address serious unmet medical needs in autoimmune diseases, gene therapy and transplantation. The company's portfolio includes imlifidase, a first-in-class immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody-cleaving enzyme therapy, which has been shown to enable kidney transplantation in highly sensitized patients and HNSA-5487, a next-generation IgG cleaving molecule with redosing potential. Hansa Biopharma is based in Lund, Sweden, and has operations in Europe and the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HNSA. Find out more at www.hansabiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

