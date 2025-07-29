Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Cata-Kor, an innovation-driven supplement company behind the science-backed NAD+ Core formula, announced it has received the Alchemist Assured certification - a trusted signal of the company's quality, safety, and manufacturing integrity.

The Alchemist Assured certification, issued by botanical testing leader Alkemist Labs, is granted only to dietary supplement brands that meet stringent third-party criteria in purity, transparency, and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The program helps consumers, retailers, and industry partners identify brands that meet high standards of quality and scientific integrity.

"In an industry where self-regulation is often the norm, this certification provides a rare level of external validation," said Alex Rahacheuski, Quality Control Specialist at Cata-Kor. "Achieving the Alchemist Assured standard demonstrates our long-term commitment to clean science, full transparency, and customer trust."

To qualify for certification, Cata-Kor submitted its NAD+ Core supplement for independent lab analysis and a full compliance audit. The process required third-party testing to confirm ingredient identity, potency, and purity - ensuring that all components were accurately labeled and free from contaminants.

It also included transparent labeling practices, such as publishing consumer-friendly versions of lab results and Certificates of Analysis (COAs) to provide clarity on all active and inactive ingredients. In addition, the company retained full technical COAs from Alkemist Labs while making simplified summaries available to the public.

The NAD+ Core supplement, which has received Alchemist Assured certification, is designed to support cellular energy and longevity through Cata-Kor's proprietary LipoNAD+ delivery system - a lipid-based formulation engineered to bypass stomach breakdown and enhance absorption in the intestines. Cata-Kor's transparent approach and consistent scientific data were key to meeting certification standards.

"This milestone is not just symbolic. It gives us a major edge in a competitive, trust-sensitive market," added Rahacheuski.

The Alchemist Assured program is awarded selectively and serves as a trusted mark of scientific rigor and clean-label compliance. This certification is a critical step in Cata-Kor's long-term strategy to scale its science-driven product portfolio and enter regulated international markets. The company is currently preparing additional product launches and research collaborations aimed at advancing longevity and cellular health.

"This achievement is a cornerstone in our global growth strategy," Rahacheuski said. "We're not here to follow trends - we're here to raise the bar for science and transparency in wellness."

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based supplement company developing advanced nutraceutical technologies that target cellular health, healthy aging, and performance optimization. The company's production and testing are fully located in the United States. Learn more at www.catakor.com.

Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting new dietary supplements.

