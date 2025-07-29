Matt Wagner: Target 10 Launches T10 Insights to Power Brand Growth Through LGBTQ+ Consumer Research

New offering provides brands with deeper insights, greater cultural fluency and future-ready planning tools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Target 10, the leading LGBTQ+ marketing agency and consultancy, has launched T10 Insights, a new research and strategy offering designed to help brands engage queer consumers with cultural fluency, dimensional understanding, and strategic depth.

As marketing teams begin brand planning for 2026, the demand for authentic, forward-looking consumer insights has never been greater. LGBTQ+ audiences are reshaping the cultural and commercial landscape across nearly every category-from healthcare to CPG to entertainment and beyond. T10 Insights helps brands unlock this potential through a human-centered approach to LGBTQ+ consumer research, trend analysis, and cultural intelligence.

"T10 Insights is a natural evolution of what we've long delivered to our clients," said Matt Tumminello, Founder and President of Target 10. "We're formalizing a practice that already powers award-winning work and gives our partners a sharper read on culture, consumers, and growth opportunities at a time when the stakes, and expectations, have never been higher."

What T10 Insights Offers

With a tailored mix of research, cultural insight, and strategic planning, T10 Insights equips clients to:

Conduct custom qualitative and quantitative research into LGBTQ+ identity, behavior, and experience

Surface cultural shifts and micro-movements through trend analysis and social listening

Identify whitespace and audience gaps through competitive audits

Translate insight into action at important junctures including brand strategy, positioning, campaign work, product innovation, and brand safety

A Human-Centered Approach to Cultural Intelligence

LGBTQ+ individuals now comprise 9.3% of U.S. adults and over 1 in 4 Gen Z adults-one of the fastest-growing segments with measurable influence and heightened brand loyalty when engaged. But the impact of inclusive messaging extends far beyond LGBTQ+ consumers. When brands speak with care and respect to queer people, they also connect with millions of additional consumers who respond strongly to LGBTQ+ inclusion in brand marketing- the friends and families of LGBTQ+ people and LGBTQ+ allies.

That ripple effect is why T10 Insights emphasizes not just audience understanding, but cultural relevance at scale, and an approach that is grounded in community-not just data. Clients don't just receive findings; they gain meaning. Insights are synthesized through 25 years of LGBTQ+ expertise and translated into concrete brand action that can be integrated across marketing functions and scaled in step with broader marketing plans.

"Our edge isn't just research-it's resonance," said Bob Friedman, Director of Strategy at Target 10. "We help brands see the full picture, read between the lines, and grow with opportunities that might otherwise be missed."

Validated by Results, Rooted in Real Life

Target 10's insight work has powered culturally fluent brand campaigns and innovation across pharma, beauty, personal care, sexual health and wellness, CPG, entertainment, food & beverage and more. From uncovering new LGBTQ+ audiences for brands like Trojan and Tylenol PM to shaping inclusive messaging and concept testing for weight loss, cancer, and HIV treatment brands, the work has led to recognition from the Association of National Advertisers, PRNews, Effie Awards, Shorty Awards, Anthem Awards and more.

It also informs the agency's thought leadership and presence on industry stages-appearing in Forbes, TIME, Adweek, GLAAD, NBC News, Morning Consult, BuzzFeed, and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), among others.

What's Next Starts With Understanding

T10 Insights reflects Target 10's commitment to being two steps ahead-by listening closely, learning continuously, and exploring the full diversity of LGBTQ+ life and experiences.

As the marketplace evolves and competition for growth segments increases, brands with sharp insights into how queer consumers live, work and play will not only build stronger connections to those audiences, but long-term cultural relevance with all consumers in today's world.

Explore T10 Insights and our full range of LGBTQ+ marketing and research services at https://target-10.com/our-services.

About Target 10

Target 10 is the leading LGBTQ+ marketing agency and consultancy, proudly serving some of the world's largest brands and mission-driven organizations for over two decades. The agency specializes in research, strategy, creative, and content that authentically engages queer audiences and drives cultural relevance for its clients across a range of sectors, including CPG, healthcare, entertainment, and personal care.

