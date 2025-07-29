Smart IMS Inc. Strengthens Global Reach and Digital Solutions Portfolio With Acquisition of cyberThink Inc.

PLAINSBORO CENTER, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Smart IMS, a global leader in enterprise technology and digital transformation services, has announced the acquisition of cyberThink Inc., a prominent U.S.-based IT services and workforce solutions provider. This strategic combination reinforces Smart IMS's commitment to delivering client-centric, agile, and scalable solutions on a global scale.

The acquisition enhances Smart IMS's global delivery capabilities, with expanded expertise across cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, and agile talent solutions. Clients across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will benefit from a more unified global service framework, faster responsiveness, and deeper domain knowledge driving measurable outcomes in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Beyond the operational synergies, the integration is rooted in a shared culture of innovation, client success, and talent development. Both organizations bring a long-standing commitment to building high-performance teams, fostering professional growth, and delivering excellence with integrity and agility.

Nagesh Gouravaram, COO of Smart IMS, stated: "Our clients will see immediate benefits in terms of responsiveness, scalability, and service breadth. Together with cyberThink, we are equipped to deliver seamless, end-to-end solutions that address today's complex business challenges across geographies."

Bhavesh Adani, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of cyberThink Inc., added "Joining forces with Smart IMS enables us to bring our proven workforce and digital transformation expertise to a global stage. This synergy not only empowers our teams but also unlocks greater innovation, value, and growth opportunities for our clients around the world."

Indrajit Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of ConnX, (www.ConnXAI.com) Cloud & Managed Services, added

"This acquisition creates a powerful synergy-bringing together Smart IMS's global cloud and application modernization capabilities with cyberThink's delivery depth, all anchored by the ConnX/AI Platform and our flagship Maestro orchestration engine"

For our customers, this means something truly transformative: a single, unified delivery partner that simplifies the complexity of application, compute, and infrastructure modernization. By consolidating fragmented technology stacks into one AI-powered orchestration layer, we empower organizations across transit, energy, utilities, healthcare, and smart cities with real-time observability, operational resilience, and autonomous performance from the data center to the edge.

Rajveer Thind, Executive Vice President of cyberThink Inc., said: "This acquisition opens new opportunities for our teams and customers. By partnering with Smart IMS, we're able to scale faster, innovate more, and strengthen our presence across key markets."

Steve Pitchon, Managing Director of ConnX, Cloud & Managed Services, added, "This acquisition is a significant milestone in our global growth journey. By combining cyberThink's domain strength and delivery excellence with Smart IMS's global reach and innovation capabilities, we are better positioned than ever to help our clients scale, transform, and stay ahead in an increasingly digital world."

The integration will be driven by a joint leadership team committed to ensuring seamless client experiences, fostering a shared culture of innovation, and unlocking new avenues of growth for employees and customers alike.

Headquartered in Plainsboro, NJ, Smart IMS delivers enterprise IT, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation services to clients across life sciences, insurance, financial services, and telecommunications. With a robust global presence and delivery model, Smart IMS delivers innovative, technology-driven solutions, serving clients across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Australia.

cyberThink Inc. is a U.S.-based IT solutions and workforce services provider with over 30 years of experience supporting digital transformation initiatives and talent needs across public and private sectors.

