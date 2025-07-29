Why Businesses Are Turning to Tells.co for Advanced SMS Marketing Solutions

Industry veterans David Schlaegel and Justin Ramsey offer businesses a revolutionary platform to boost customer engagement and growth.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, companies require cutting-edge solutions to effectively reach and engage their customers. Leading this digital transformation in the SMS marketing landscape is Tells.co , founded by seasoned entrepreneurs David Schlaegel and Justin Ramsey, who bring decades of telecom and marketing technology expertise.

A Proven Partnership Driving Innovation

David and Justin began their journey as rivals in the telecom industry. Their competitive dynamic evolved into a collaborative partnership, strengthened by mutual trust and friendship, exemplified by their roles as best men at each other's weddings. This close-knit partnership has fueled their innovative approach, directly addressing the demands of today's dynamic market, including vibrant and diverse regions such as Miami.

Solving Modern Marketing Challenges

Traditional SMS marketing platforms often fall short in addressing businesses' needs for agility and immediate customer engagement. Recognizing these shortcomings, Tells.co offers a powerful solution characterized by:

Rapid Activation: 15-minute toll-free number verifications ensure timely campaign launches.

Superior Delivery Reliability: Direct Tier 1 carrier routing ensures messages reliably reach customers.

Real-time Communication Tools: Instant provisioning and real-time call announcements help companies stay proactive and responsive.

Leveraging AI for Engaging Customer Conversations

Tells.co's proprietary conversational AI technology excels at creating personalized, engaging interactions across SMS and voice channels. This sophisticated system:

Facilitates meaningful customer interactions tailored to diverse communities.

Provides intelligent voice scheduling, converting text interactions into engaging voice conversations.

Enables adaptive drip campaigns that dynamically respond to user behaviors, ensuring relevant communication.

Proven Track Record Serving High-Performance Campaigns

David Schlaegel and Justin Ramsey bring a history of pioneering achievements within telecom and marketing technology:

Delivered billions of messages through high-capacity SMS campaigns.

Developed early AI-powered SMS solutions, significantly ahead of industry trends.

Innovated groundbreaking technologies such as SMS-to-voice scheduling and adaptive drip campaigns, now industry standards.

Founder-Led Reliability and Innovation

One of Tells.co's distinctive advantages is direct founder oversight. David and Justin personally manage infrastructure and operations, ensuring rapid feature enhancements, compliance, and exceptional performance. For businesses needing agility and scale, Tells.co is uniquely positioned to deliver high-volume campaigns effortlessly.

Scalable Solutions Built for Business Growth

As businesses continue to thrive and expand, they require marketing solutions that grow with them. Tells.co's scalable infrastructure allows seamless expansion from small campaigns to millions of daily messages without compromising reliability or customer experience.

Discover why Tells.co is becoming the preferred choice for forward-thinking businesses, including those in rapidly growing markets like Miami. For more information, visit their official website .

