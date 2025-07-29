Foundation Software: Construction Company Grows to $15M in Revenue Using FOUNDATION

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Lawler Construction, a Cleveland-based commercial remodeling company specializing in groceries, schools and churches, has experienced remarkable growth - from $2 million to $15 million in annual revenue - since implementing FOUNDATION accounting software in 2006. The family-owned business cites the construction solution as a key factor in the company's expansion.

At the time of his business's founding, Jim Lawler had years of industry experience under his belt, and he recognized that generic accounting software couldn't meet his construction-specific needs. Having heard about FOUNDATION's strong reputation from colleagues, Lawler Construction became a client on day one. The family saw an immediate return on investment.

"The time spent on data entry was cut almost in half compared to what I was used to while working elsewhere," said Lawler. "A lot of time and effort that's normally dedicated to manual input and balancing the books was essentially eliminated."

Features that influenced these results include FOUNDATION's job cost activity reports and AIA billing templates - two functionalities that stabilize budgets and streamline invoicing. The software's purchase order linking and change order management tools further reduced manual processes.

These construction-specific tools delivered vast operational improvements, including faster month-end reconciliations - reducing admin time from a full day of work to just a few hours - and more concise billing processes.

As the company expanded, FOUNDATION's comprehensive system proved crucial to their sustained growth. Lawler Construction also integrated Payroll4Construction, FOUNDATION's built-in payroll service, which took the company's payroll burden right off their plate.

"We've grown almost every year since I joined," said Tom Lawler, Vice President of Lawler Construction. "FOUNDATION has been with us every step of the way. All the payroll services, plus that integration, save us countless hours every week. We can do a lot more in our day now."

After nearly two decades of partnership with FOUNDATION, the Lawler family continues to see potential for further development and remains committed to the platform. "I don't ever want to move away from FOUNDATION. It always grows with us." Tom Lawler explained.

Read the full story here to see the full journey.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Lawler Construction

Founded in 2006, Lawler Construction is a family-owned commercial remodeling company serving the Greater Cleveland area, specializing in projects for grocery stores, schools, libraries and churches. Learn more at their website: https://www.lawlerconstruction.com/.

