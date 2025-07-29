Acquisition of business assets of leader in granular pigment manufacturing for all segments of the concrete market including ready mix, stamped concrete, block, pavers, and precast will further strengthen Saint-Gobain's Construction Chemicals activities in Canada and the United States

Saint-Gobain Group has acquired the business assets of Interstar Materials Inc. (Interstar), further strengthening its expansion in North America's Construction Chemicals sector. Today's acquisition of Interstar's business assets and team into the organization will further strengthen Saint-Gobain's position in the construction chemicals market and will mark the company's entrance into granular pigments for concrete. This acquisition follows recent action by the company in the construction chemicals sector in the United States and Canada, including the acquisitions of Chryso in 2021 and GCP Applied Technologies in 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729002711/en/

With over 30 years of manufacturing experience, Interstar has been a leading North American manufacturer of products for the growing decorative concrete industry, allowing for the creation of concrete that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Interstar offers a full portfolio of solutions for all segments of the concrete market including ready mix, stamped concrete, block, pavers, and precast.

With this latest acquisition, Saint-Gobain will add over C$20 million to its revenue and establish a strong presence in the granular pigments industry in North America. The business will continue to operate from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, as well as at additional facilities in Calgary, Alberta, and Junction City, Illinois. Saint-Gobain will also welcome 55 new employees, whose expertise will enhance the capabilities of its Construction Chemicals business.

"With this acquisition, we are continuing to strengthen our leadership in the Construction Chemicals segment," said Mark Rayfield, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain North America. "Interstar Materials, Inc. is an ideal partner for Saint-Gobain, sharing our commitment to innovation and sustainable construction. I am excited to collaborate with the Interstar team and welcome their employees into our business. Together, we will continue to drive progress toward our mission of 'Making the World a Better Home.'"

"This acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to continually enhance our best-in-class product and service offerings, ensuring we meet and exceed our customers' expectations," said Steven Williams, President, Construction Chemicals, Infrastructure, and Commercial North America.

"The Interstar team and I are thrilled to join Saint-Gobain's Construction Chemical's business and work with the Chryso team," said Zachary Gillman, President of Interstar Materials, Inc. "From the outset of the acquisition process, it was clear that our companies share common values a commitment to quality, integrity, innovation, and growth. I am especially excited about the opportunities this partnership will create for Interstar employees as part of the Saint-Gobain Group."

Saint-Gobain will continue to operate the granular pigment and dispenser business under the Interstar brand within US and Canada.

Today's announcement follows several other recent growth investments announced by Saint-Gobain:

In February, Saint-Gobain announced the expansion of its NorPro Ceramics business with a new facility in Niagara County, New York.

First announced in 2023, Saint-Gobain will complete several expansions at plant facilities later this year to increase production capacity and further meet demand in the United States, including in roofing at its facility in Peachtree City, Georgia, gypsum wallboard in Palatka, Florida and glass mat in Oxford, North Carolina.

Later this year, Saint-Gobain and CertainTeed Canada will complete an announced investment to upgrade equipment at its gypsum facility outside Montreal, which will increase the plant's production capacity by up to 40%. The plant will also be powered solely by renewable electricity from Hydro-Quebec, making it the first zero-carbon wallboard plant in North America for scope 1 and 2 emissions.

With over 160 manufacturing locations in Canada and the United States, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's careers website.

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group, celebrating its 360th anniversary in 2025, remains more committed than ever to its purpose "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€46.6 billion in sales in 2024

166,000 employees, locations in 80 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050

About Interstar Materials, Inc.

For over thirty years, Interstar has been a leader in the pigment industry renowned for their innovation, quality, and responsive, flexible customer service in all sectors of the concrete industry. Interstar's propriety Granastar granular pigment has revolutionized the ready mix industry, making it easier and more efficient to color ready mix concrete with their pigment and automated dispensing systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729002711/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Peter Clark

Saint-Gobain Corporate Communications

media@saint-gobain.com