AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: Be Your Best and AllStar Global Brands / AllStar Health Brands Ltd sign a 1-Year contract

Be Your Best and AllStar Global Brands / AllStar Health Brands Ltd Announce Strategic Three-Part Partnership to Launch World-Leading AI Soccer Training Platform. Project is expected to generate $250,000 in Annual Revenue from Launch

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Be Your Best, a pioneer in immersive AI-driven sports training, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with AllStar Global Brands and its parent company, AllStar Health Brands Ltd (OTC:ALST). This comprehensive three-deal agreement positions the companies at the forefront of AI-powered soccer development, with projected annual revenues of approximately $250,000 at launch.

The collaboration leverages Be Your Best's industry-leading virtual reality and AI soccer training platform-used by top academies and professional players worldwide-and combines it with AllStar's global brand reach and distribution expertise.

"This partnership marks a new era in sports technology and player development," said PETER WANNER CEO of AllStar Health Brands. "By aligning with Be Your Best, we're investing in the future of soccer training, giving players of all levels access to elite-level tools backed by science and AI."

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

Three-Tiered Partnership Structure : Covering licensing, marketing, and joint revenue generation across international markets.

Exclusive Market Access : Initial focus on North America, and Europe, with future expansion plans.

Annual Revenue Potential: Early-stage projections estimate $250,000 in recurring revenue from launch, with room for rapid scaling.

"Be Your Best has always been about democratizing elite training," said SHAUN FRANZ, CEO of Be Your Best. "With AllStar's global platform and strategic support, we're accelerating our mission and bringing our AI solution to millions more aspiring players."

The launch phase of the partnership is expected to begin Q4 2025, with targeted campaigns aimed at youth academies, amateur leagues, and training centers. The parties will also explore integration with wearable technologies and other performance-tracking systems.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

