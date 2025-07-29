Open-frame, high-airflow ATX chassis with dual 200 mm fans, dual 360 mm radiator support, and serious mod potential lands August 19

Cooler Master, a global leader in innovative thermal solutions and PC hardware, today announced North American availability of the MasterFrame 500 Mesh, a premium open-frame ATX chassis built for extreme cooling and straightforward customization. Developed under Cooler Master's FreeForm 2.0 design philosophy, it gives builders the structure, airflow, and files they need to tailor the frame to their vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729317532/en/

Cooler Master MasterFrame 500 Mesh PC Case

The chassis features an exposed exo-structure, mesh panels for stronger airflow, support for Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, and GPU clearance up to 390 mm. ARGB and non-ARGB versions both ship with dual SickleFlow 200 mm front fans and a 120 mm rear fan. With room for up to eight fans and two 360 mm radiators, the platform is ready for high thermal loads, silent tuning, or both.

"MasterFrame 500 Mesh is about access, airflow, and making the frame yours," said Wei Yang, General Manager North America, Cooler Master. "If you want to tweak layouts, swap panels, or publish your own mods, it's built to encourage that."

Key features

Open-frame exo-structure for unrestricted access and flexible layouts

High-airflow mesh panels with dual 200 mm SickleFlow front fans pre-installed

Dual 360 mm radiator support and capacity for up to eight fans

Mini-ITX to E-ATX compatibility and 390 mm GPU clearance

Tool-free panel removal, USB 3.1 Type-C, and an included GPU support bracket

Built with FreeForm 2.0 in mind, including access to open design files for community-led modification

Availability

MasterFrame 500 Mesh (Silver and Black) will be available in Europe around the end of August (price and availability vary by region) at coolermaster.com and select retailers. Visit our product page to sign up for the earliest availability.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world's first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729317532/en/

Contacts:

Alessandro Delfino, Cooler Master PR

Alessandro@coolermaster.eu