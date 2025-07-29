Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II joined the Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) and the Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) yesterday at Wayne State University (WSU) to celebrate 50 Michigan students who were each awarded up to $50,000 through the state's Ticket to Tuition giveaway. Launched by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MiLEAP in partnership with MCAN, the initiative awarded forty $10,000 prizes and ten $50,000 prizes to first-time FAFSA filers through a Michigan Education Savings Program account, promoting FAFSA completion, removing financial barriers and putting more students on the path to success.

The event can be viewed here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/szr1l7qapg9pc9u3gg8as/AKIfTt8_U6ntGlZsST0-SnM?rlkey=1rpe9ylj68uz41k19kcv1rnkl&st=zuto6ugd&dl=0

"Every student in Michigan deserves a fair shot at success, no matter their background, zip code or income," said Lt. Gov. Gilchrist II. "Through the Ticket to Tuition giveaway, we awarded nearly $1 million to 50 students from every region of our state. While this funding is truly life-changing for those selected, completing the FAFSA is a win for everyone because it unlocks scholarships that make college more affordable. We will continue making historic investments to make the first two years of community college tuition free and ensure all postsecondary education is more accessible. Let's keep working together to break down barriers and build a stronger Michigan where everyone can build a brighter future."

"We launched the Ticket to Tuition giveaway with a clear goal to help more students complete the FAFSA and access the resources they need to pursue college or career training," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. "The 50 winners we announced today, and the thousands of other FAFSA filers, now have a head start on their future. College, skilled trades and career training aren't just for some, they're for everyone. At MiLEAP, we'llcontinue striving to ensure every learner has the support they need to take that next step."

Completing the FAFSA unlocks access to a range of federal and state financial aid programs, including federal Pell Grants; the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and Community College Guarantee, which offer recent high school graduates the opportunity to earn a skill certificate, associate degree or bachelor's degree at reduced or no-cost tuition; and Michigan Reconnect, which allows adults ages 25 and older to attend their local community college tuition-free.

By the end of the giveaway entry period in May, approximately 50,000 students had completed the FAFSA, and 21,112 of them entered Ticket to Tuition.

"Before winning, I knew I wanted to go to college, but I was unsure how I was going to afford it and I didn't want to take on massive student debt," said Cadie Benedict, a $50,000 winner attending Michigan State University (MSU) in the fall. "MSU was my dream, but I was leaning toward community college because it would be a lot cheaper and I could live at home to save money. Now, I get to join my sister at my dream school, and I don't have to worry about how I'm going to pay for it."

"I always knew I wanted to go to college, but like everyone else, me and my family were never quite sure how we were going to pay for it all," said Lukas Gojcaj, a $50,000 winner attending WSU in the fall. "Now, a big chunk is paid for. The impact of this is not just about me and my future though, it is also about my two brothers and my sister and their futures. I am the oldest and the first to go to college. This award allows my parents to save even more money for my brothers and sister so that they can go to college when the time comes and that is very important. So, this took a lot of pressure off of me and impacted six futures in our family."

"The Ticket to Tuition giveaway was an innovative way to spark urgency around FAFSA completion, one of the most important steps a student can take toward accessing college," said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director at MCAN. "It proved that when we show up for students with encouragement, clear information and real incentives, they respond with action. We're incredible proud of these students for taking that first step toward their futures. At MCAN, our mission is to make college a reality for every student in Michigan, especially those who face the highest barriers. This giveaway helped bring that mission to life in a powerful way."

"To anyone considering enrolling in college or career training, it's not too late," said Michelle Richard, deputy director for Higher Education at MiLEAP. "You can still complete the FAFSA and enroll in classes this fall. Completing the FAFSA continues to be the most important step for students to access critical federal and state financial aid, and the application that now takes less than 15 minutes to complete."

MiLEAP urges all eligible Michiganders to complete the FAFSA as soon as possible to take full advantage of available programs, including the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, Community College Guarantee, Michigan Reconnect and more.

The Ticket to Tuition Giveaway builds on the Whitmer-Gilchrist Administration's efforts to make higher education more affordable and accessible to help meet the state's Sixty by 30 goal to have at least 60% of Michiganders with a degree or skills certificate by 2030. Through programs like Michigan Reconnect, Futures for Frontliners, and the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, the administration has reduced the cost of college and skills training for hundreds of thousands of residents, helping them pursue high-paying careers. Michigan Reconnect has created a tuition-free path for hundreds of thousands of Michiganders 25 and older to earn an associate's degree or skills certificate. The Michigan Guarantee ensures every high school graduate can earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate at their local community college. Investments in initiatives like Going Pro support business efforts to upskill employees, retain talent, and expand partnerships with union training facilities. Over the past four years, the administration has helped create more than 22,000 new apprenticeships and proposed historic expansions to Career and Technical Education, as well as registered apprenticeship and readiness programs to open more pathways to opportunity.

The complete list of Ticket to Tuition winners:

$50,000 winners:

Cadie Benedict, Chelsea

Maya Dakroub, Dearborn

Lukas Gojcaj, Farmington Hills

Angel Griffith, Detroit

Calli Heleski, Riverdale

Nathan Herbert, Detroit

Elinor Molesta, Ada

Tessa Prough, Otsego

Gavin Willis, Blanchard

Blake Woodliff, Burton

$10,000 winners:

Maya Bingle, Zeeland

Kazhmier Burns, Monroe

Ayah Chahine, Dearborn

Bryan Cortez, Muskegon

Nicholas Curry, Adrian

Emily Fuller, Eaton Rapids

Malakai Gallant, Michigan Center

Kennedy Glentz, Harbor Springs

Jackson Hoorn, Belmont

Tyler Johnson, Otsego

Giovanni Kadets, Fraser

Kathryn Kuptz, Davison

Airyana Lott, Buchanan

Melaina Magnusson, Spring Arbor

Ah'ja McCoy, Pontiac

Esmeralda Mendoza-Segura, Lansing

Skylar Metro, Almont

Cecilia Moore, Canton

Taya Motto-Polaski, Wallace

Hassan Mustapha, Dearborn

Maddox Podmokly, Royal Oak

Connor Riker, Pentwater

Carson Riopelle, Atlas

Lamya Robinson, Roseville

Ryan Rowland, Livonia

Deanna Ruiz, Saline

Lauren Skidmore, Dearborn

Justin Stewart, Wyandotte

Tasnim Sultana Omi, Warren

Jayden Swanson, Palmer

Graceful Tompkins, Interlochen

Lauren Trader, Albion

Kathryn Weatherford, Caledonia

Emma Witbrodt, Frankenmuth

Nathan Wittbrodt, Hudsonville

Keren Ventura, Benton Harbor

Long Vo, Dearborn Heights

Ariana Wolfe, Farmington

Elia Yvon, Essexville

Milton Zhou, Ann Arbor





From left: Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network; Dr. Laurie Claybo, Wayne State University; Lukas Gojcaj, student winner; Lamya Robinson, student winner, Cadie Benedict, student winner, Graceful Tompkins, student winner; Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II; Ah'ja McCoy, student winner; Nathan Herbert, student winner and Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11812/260547_31d17e2ef4ab2b9f_002full.jpg

