Diamcor Mining Inc.: Diamcor Announces Application for a Management Cease Trade Order

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V.DMI), (the "Company") announces that due to ongoing delays in completing its funding objectives and associated operational and audit related delays, the Company will be unable to file its audited financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure") on or before the prescribed filing deadline of July 29, 2025 as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company's South African auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and its Canadian auditor, MNP LLP, require more time to complete the preparation, reviews and audit in respect of the Financial Disclosure. The delay has been caused by the inability of the Company to complete its funding objectives underway and the associated funding transactions due to the well documented industry wide supply chain disruptions and the resulting uncertainty surrounding the impact of US imposed tariffs, compounded by the recent actions undertaken by a major creditor, Tiffany & Co. Canada ("Tiffany"), to enforce its security against all of the Company's present and after acquired personal propertyand all shares held by the Company in the capital of its subsidiary DMI Diamonds South Africa (Pty) Ltd., as previously announced in the Company's news release on June 13, 2025. These issues have disrupted the Company's South African operations, which has also contributed to the delays in completing the South Africa portion of the Company's annual audit work.

The Company is working to complete the financing objectives underway, provide the additional submissions and related items to its auditors and to complete the audit of the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025. In this regard, the Company has formulated the following remediation plan:

Finalize arrangements with Tiffany to defer any formal insolvency proceedings in order to enable the Company to complete its funding objectives (target completion: August 15, 2025); Complete funding objectives (target completion August 29, 2025); Complete delivery of required submissions and related items to the Company's South African and Canadian auditors (target completion: September 2, 2025); Complete draft Annual Filings for review and approval by the Company (target completion: September 23, 2025); Complete final approval and filing of Annual Filing (target completion: September 26, 2025).

Based on the foregoing, the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file its Financial Disclosure before September 29, 2025. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines included in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders, for so long as it remains in default of a specified requirement.

The Company has filed an application with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Alberta Securities Commission requesting that they issue a management cease trade order against the Company's Directors, Officers and/or Insiders instead of a cease trade order against the Company and all of its securityholders.

About Diamcor Mining Inc.

Diamcor Mining Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded junior diamond mining company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol V.DMI. The Company has a well-established operational and production history in South Africa and extensive prior experience supplying rough diamonds to the world market.

