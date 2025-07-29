Anzeige
WKN: A3D559 | ISIN: US8787392005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.07.25 | 15:30
4,300 US-Dollar
+0,94 % +0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECHPRECISION CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TechPrecision Corporation Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

Reported fourth quarter net income of $0.1 million, customer confidence remains high

Management to host conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 30, 2025

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), a custom manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabrication components and precision, large-scale machined metal structural components, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The components that we manufacture are customer designed and sold to customers in the defense and precision industrial markets. We have two wholly owned subsidiaries that are each reportable segments, Ranor and Stadco.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 4.30 p.m. ET, to discuss our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

"Fourth quarter consolidated revenue was $9.5 million or 10% higher when compared to $8.6 million in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter," stated Alexander Shen, TechPrecision's Chief Executive Officer. "Methodical execution of several long-term initiatives to continuously resecure customer confidence at both Ranor and Stadco segments yielded positive impacts to fourth quarter revenue and net income. Consolidated gross margin expanded in the fourth quarter, and consolidated gross profit totaled $2.1 million, or 70% higher when compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net income was $0.1 million or $0.01 per share."

"Fiscal 2025 full year consolidated revenue was $34.0 million," continued Mr. Shen, "an increase of 8% when compared to the fiscal 2024. Our Ranor segment executed on a favorable project mix enabling sustained operating profitability. Our Stadco segment reported an overall operating loss for the fiscal year, with the fourth quarter showing profitability. Customer confidence remains high with our backlog at $48.6 million on March 31, 2025; we expect to deliver our backlog over the course of the next one to three fiscal years with gross margin expansion."

The following summary compares the fourth quarter and twelve months ended March 31, 2025 to the same prior year period:

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

  • Revenue was $9.5 million, a 10% increase on higher revenue at both Ranor and Stadco.

  • Cost of revenue was $7.4 million, less than 1% higher than the same period a year ago.

  • Gross profit was $2.1 million, or a 70% increase on improved operating performance at both Ranor and Stadco.

  • SG&A was $1.7 million or 53% lower, due primarily to the absence of due diligence costs for the terminated Votaw acquisition.

  • Operating income was $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a loss of $2.5M in the same period a year ago, and primarily due to improved margin drop-through and lower SG&A costs.

  • Interest expense decreased by 12%, due primarily to lower amortization for our revolver loan renewals.

  • Net income was $0.1 million, compared with net loss $5.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Consolidated Financial Results - Fiscal 2025 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2025

  • Revenue was $34.0 million, an 8% increase on revenue growth at both Ranor and Stadco.

  • Cost of revenue was $29.7 million, an increase of 8%, due primarily to higher production costs at Stadco.

  • Gross profit was $4.3 million, and increase of 5%, as Ranor gross profit more than offset losses at Stadco.

  • SG&A was $6.5 million or a 27% decrease, due primarily to the absence of due diligence costs for acquisitions.

  • Operating loss was $2.2 million, a 53% decrease, due primarily to the absence of due diligence costs.

  • Interest expense increased by 4%, due primarily to higher borrowing costs under the revolver loan.

  • Net loss was $2.7 million, compared with net loss of $7.0 million in fiscal 2024.

Financial Position

On March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company had approximately $0.2 million and $0.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, respectively. Working capital was negative $1.6 million on March 31, 2025 and debt totaled $7.4 million. Working capital was negative $2.9 million and total debt was $7.6 million on March 31, 2024. Negative working capital was due primarily to the reclassification of our long-term debt because of debt covenant violations.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and enter code 406038.

A replay will be available until August 13, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 52711.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/52711.

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco, The manufacturing operations of our Ranor subsidiary are situated on approximately 65 acres in North Central Massachusetts. Leveraging our 145,000 square foot facilities, Ranor provides a full range of custom solutions to transform material into precision finished welded components and precision finished machined components up to 100 tons: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision heavy fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include cutting, press and roll forming, welding, heat treating, assembly, blasting and painting), heavy high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including portable CMM, NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging.

All manufacturing at Ranor is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Ranor is an ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder. Ranor is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Ranor is registered and compliant with ITAR.

The manufacturing operations of our Stadco subsidiary are situated in an industrial self-contained multi-building complex comprised of approximately 183,000 square feet under roof in Los Angeles, California. Stadco manufactures large mission-critical components on several high-profile military aircraft, military helicopter, and military space programs. Stadco has been a critical supplier to a blue-chip customer base that includes some of the largest OEMs and prime contractors in the defense and aerospace industries. Stadco also manufactures tooling, molds, fixtures, jigs and dies used in the production of defense-centric aircraft components.

Our Stadco subsidiary, similar to Ranor, provides a full range of custom solutions: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include waterjet cutting, press forming, welding, and assembly) and high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including both fixed and portable CMM NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging. In addition, Stadco features a large electron beam welding cell, and two NonDestructive Testing work cells, a unique mission-critical technology set.

All manufacturing at Stadco is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Stadco is an AS 9100 D and ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder and a NADCAP NonDestructive Testing certificate holder. Stadco is a US defense-centric company with over 60% of its revenue in the defense sector. Stadco is registered and compliant with ITAR.

To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company and its subsidiary companies. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "prospects," "will," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: our reliance on individual purchase orders, rather than long-term contracts, to generate revenue; our ability to balance the composition of our revenues and effectively control operating expenses; external factors that may be outside our control, including health emergencies, like epidemics or pandemics, the conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, price inflation, interest rate increases and supply chain inefficiencies; the availability of appropriate financing facilities impacting our operations, financial condition and/or liquidity; our ability to receive contract awards through competitive bidding processes; our ability to maintain standards to enable us to manufacture products to exacting specifications; our ability to enter new markets for our services; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant percentage of our business; competitive pressures in the markets we serve; changes in the availability or cost of raw materials and energy for our production facilities; restrictions in our ability to operate our business due to our outstanding indebtedness; government tariffs, regulations and requirements; pricing and business development difficulties; changes in government spending on national defense; our ability to make acquisitions and successfully integrate those acquisitions with our business; our failure to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Phillip Podgorski

Hayden IR

Chief Financial Officer

Brett Maas

TechPrecision Corporation

Phone: 646-536-7331

Phone: 978-874-0591

Email: brett@haydenir.com

Email: podgorskip@Ranor.com

Website: www.haydenir.com

Website: www.TechPrecision.com

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

195

$

138

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $53 and $22, on March 31, 2025 and 2024

2,192

2,371

Contract assets

9,587

8,527

Raw materials

1,800

1,827

Work-in-process

1,082

1,423

Other current assets

490

564

Total current assets

15,346

14,850

Property, plant and equipment, net

13,791

14,798

Right of use asset, net

4,268

4,977

Other noncurrent assets

122

122

Total assets

$

33,527

$

34,747

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS??? EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

2,437

$

1,408

Accrued expenses

3,685

4,263

Contract liabilities

1,040

2,104

Customer deposits

1,631

1,684

Current portion of long-term lease liability

770

736

Current portion of long-term debt, net

7,353

7,559

Total current liabilities

16,916

17,754

Long-term equipment financing

3

-

Long-term lease liability

3,638

4,408

Other noncurrent liability

4,230

4,782

Total liabilities

24,787

26,944

Stockholders' Equity:

Common stock - par value $.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized: Shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2025 - 9,761,825 and 9,751,825, respectively. Shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2024 - 8,777,432

1

1

Additional paid in capital

18,885

15,200

Accumulated deficit

(10,146

)

(7,398

)

Total stockholders' equity

8,740

7,803

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

33,527

$

34,747

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue

$

9,477

$

8,600

$

34,031

$

31,591

Cost of revenue

7,392

7,372

29,702

27,473

Gross profit

2,085

1,228

4,329

4,118

Selling, general and administrative

1,718

3,687

6,487

8,750

Income (loss) from operations

367

(2,459

)

(2,158

)

(4,632

)

Other (expense) income, net

(108

)

2

(51

)

43

Interest expense

(149

)

(169

)

(541

)

(521

)

Total other (expense) income, net

(257

)

(166

)

(592

)

(478

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

110

(2,625

)

(2,750

)

(5,110

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(2

)

2,496

(2

)

1,932

Net income (loss)

$

112

$

(5,121

)

$

(2,748

)

$

(7,042

)

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.29

)

$

(0.81

)

Weighted average shares outstanding: basic

9,671,658

8,720,603

9,459,164

8,717,160

diluted

9,877,432

8,720,603

9,459,164

8,717,160

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
REVENUE, COST OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT BY SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Changes

Percent of

Percent of

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Percent

Revenue

Ranor

$

4,684

49

%

$

4,529

56

%

$

155

3

%

Stadco

4,859

51

%

4,625

44

%

234

5

%

Intersegment elimination

(67

)

-

%

(554

)

-

%

487

88

%

Consolidated Revenue

$

9,476

100

%

$

8,600

100

%

$

876

10

%

Cost of revenue

Ranor

$

3,408

35

%

$

3,685

41

%

$

(277

)

(8

)%

Stadco

4,050

43

%

4,241

45

%

191

(5

)%

Intersegment elimination

(67

)

-

%

(554

)

-

%

487

88

%

Consolidated Cost of revenue

$

7,393

78

%

$

7,372

86

%

$

21

-

%

Gross profit

Ranor

$

1,275

13

%

$

845

10

%

$

430

51

%

Stadco

810

9

%

383

4

%

427

111

%

Consolidated Gross profit

$

2,085

22

%

$

1,228

14

%

$

857

70

%

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Changes

Percent of

Percent of

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Revenue

Amount

Percent

Revenue

Ranor

$

18,165

53

%

$

17,821

56

%

$

344

2

%

Stadco

15,998

47

%

14,567

46

%

1,431

10

%

Intersegment elimination

(132

)

-

%

(797

)

(2

)%

665

83

%

Consolidated Revenue

$

34,031

100

%

$

31,591

100

%

$

2,440

8

%

Cost of Revenue

Ranor

$

12,623

37

%

$

13,273

42

%

$

(650

)

(5

)%

Stadco

17,211

50

%

14,997

47

%

2,214

15

%

Intersegment elimination

(132

)

-

%

(797

)

(2

)%

665

83

%

Consolidated Cost of Revenue

$

29,702

87

%

$

27,473

87

%

$

2,229

8

%

Gross Profit (Loss)

Ranor

$

5,674

16

%

$

4,548

14

%

$

1,126

25

%

Stadco

(1,345

)

(3

)%

(430

)

(1

)%

(915

)

(213

)%

Consolidated Gross profit

$

4,329

13

%

$

4,118

13

%

$

211

5

%

TECHPRECISION CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Years Ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

$

(2,748

)

$

(7,042

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

2,796

2,429

Amortization of debt issue costs

103

107

Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment

1

(39

)

Stock based compensation

103

285

Change in contract loss provision

170

190

Change in allowance for doubtful accounts

(31

)

-

Deferred income taxes

-

1,931

Stock based acquisition termination fee

419

1,117

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

210

(35

)

Contract assets

(1,060

)

421

Work-in-process and raw materials

368

(837

)

Other current assets

74

(214

)

Accounts payable

1,029

(816

)

Accrued expenses

(364

)

388

Contract liabilities and customer deposits

(1,117

)

1,454

Other noncurrent liabilities

(552

)

1,389

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(599

)

728

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(4,122

)

(3,230

)

Proceeds from fixed assets insurance settlement

-

62

Reimbursements for purchases of fixed assets

3,041

577

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,081

)

(2,591

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from revolver loan

13,876

7,160

Repayment of revolver loan

(13,511

)

(5,025

)

Proceeds from private placement

2,299

-

Private placement fees

(247

)

-

Proceeds from equipment financing

65

-

Debt issuance costs

(82

)

(51

)

Principal payments for leases

(9

)

(17

)

Repayment of long-term debt

(654

)

(600

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

1,737

1,467

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

57

(396

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

138

534

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

195

$

138

EBITDA Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Three Months ended March 31,

Twelve Months ended March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Net income (loss)

$

112

$

$

5,233

$

$

$

4,294

(5,121

)

(2,748

)

(7,042

)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(2

)

2,496

(2,498

)

(2

)

1,932

(1,934

)

Interest expense (1)

149

169

(20

)

541

521

20

Depreciation and amortization

703

670

33

2,796

2,429

367

EBITDA

$

962

$

(1,786

)

$

2,748

$

587

$

(2,160

)

$

2,747

(1) Includes amortization of debt issue costs.

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/techprecision-corporation-reports-fiscal-year-2025-fourth-quarter-and-1054458

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
