Mellin Works LLC DBA EaZyHold: Ventura County Fair Debuts First-Ever Adaptive Products Booth for People With Disabilities and Seniors

Designed for therapists, caregivers, educators, and individuals with disabilities, the booth offers practical solutions to enhance everyday function and mobility.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / This year, the Ventura County Fair will feature its first booth dedicated to adaptive tools that support seniors and people with disabilities. The booth will highlight growing efforts to make public events more accessible and inclusive.

From July 30 to August 10, visitors can explore a range of carefully chosen assistive products designed to make everyday activities more manageable. The booth is hosted by EaZyHold, a Southern California company known for its simple, effective grip aids, and will feature tools for people of all ages and ability levels.

The booth's presence is especially meaningful during the fair's Seniors & Persons with Disabilities Day on Tuesday, August 5, when seniors and individuals with disabilities (plus one caregiver) receive free admission all day.

"We are excited to welcome EaZyHold to the Ventura County Fair this year," said Megan Hook, spokesperson for the Fair. "This is a meaningful step in making the Fair more inclusive for everyone."

The booth will offer:

Live demonstrations of adaptive tools like EaZyHold grips

Information on assistive products, including: The Functional Hand : aid to grip objects for those with hand disabilities The Mobility Towel : self-care drying for those with limited range of motion The Tausi Pillow : back and neck support for positioning and pain relief The Blue Hug : shower garment for dignity and comfort Cloud9 Care : mattress pad that alleviates pressure injuries

Spotlights on the creators behind these innovations

Exclusive discounts and special fair pricing

About EaZyHold

EaZyHold is a Southern California company that creates adaptive grip aids for individuals of all ages. The patented cuffs fit a wide variety of tools and objects, helping people with physical challenges take part in everyday tasks at home, school, work, and play. EaZyHold is the only universal cuff made of 100% food-grade silicone: hygienic, durable, and made to fit all hand and limb sizes.

