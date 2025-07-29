Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.07.2025 22:38 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mellin Works LLC DBA EaZyHold: Ventura County Fair Debuts First-Ever Adaptive Products Booth for People With Disabilities and Seniors

Designed for therapists, caregivers, educators, and individuals with disabilities, the booth offers practical solutions to enhance everyday function and mobility.

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / This year, the Ventura County Fair will feature its first booth dedicated to adaptive tools that support seniors and people with disabilities. The booth will highlight growing efforts to make public events more accessible and inclusive.

EaZyHold

EaZyHold
An African American woman in a white blouse with black grid lines and using a power chair holds her electric toothbrush with an aqua silicone EazyHold cuff as a secure handle.

From July 30 to August 10, visitors can explore a range of carefully chosen assistive products designed to make everyday activities more manageable. The booth is hosted by EaZyHold, a Southern California company known for its simple, effective grip aids, and will feature tools for people of all ages and ability levels.

The booth's presence is especially meaningful during the fair's Seniors & Persons with Disabilities Day on Tuesday, August 5, when seniors and individuals with disabilities (plus one caregiver) receive free admission all day.

"We are excited to welcome EaZyHold to the Ventura County Fair this year," said Megan Hook, spokesperson for the Fair. "This is a meaningful step in making the Fair more inclusive for everyone."

The booth will offer:

  • Live demonstrations of adaptive tools like EaZyHold grips

  • Information on assistive products, including:

    • The Functional Hand: aid to grip objects for those with hand disabilities

    • The Mobility Towel: self-care drying for those with limited range of motion

    • The Tausi Pillow: back and neck support for positioning and pain relief

    • The Blue Hug: shower garment for dignity and comfort

    • Cloud9 Care: mattress pad that alleviates pressure injuries

  • Spotlights on the creators behind these innovations

  • Exclusive discounts and special fair pricing

About EaZyHold

EaZyHold is a Southern California company that creates adaptive grip aids for individuals of all ages. The patented cuffs fit a wide variety of tools and objects, helping people with physical challenges take part in everyday tasks at home, school, work, and play. EaZyHold is the only universal cuff made of 100% food-grade silicone: hygienic, durable, and made to fit all hand and limb sizes.

Contact Information

Cierra Sterling
Community Manager
community@eazyhold.com
6616008833

.

SOURCE: Mellin Works LLC DBA EaZyHold



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ventura-county-fair-debuts-first-ever-adaptive-products-booth-for-peo-1054508

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.