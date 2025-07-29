NexGen Technology and Tavolo Tech Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable Table-Side Ticket Redemption

Bringing intelligent, modular solutions to the heart of casino operations

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / In a move set to enhance the casino floor experience for both players and operators, NexGen Technology, a leader in cash access and ticket redemption solutions, and Tavolo Tech, an innovator in table games technology, have announced a strategic partnership to bring TITO (Ticket-In, Ticket-Out) redemption and Pin Debit chip purchases directly to the table. The collaboration integrates NexGen's FAST CASH system with Tavolo's intelligent table platform, allowing players to seamlessly redeem TITO tickets or use their debit cards to purchase chips at the table, eliminating the need to visit the cashier or kiosk. This frictionless solution modernizes the table game buy-in process, streamlines operations, and keeps players engaged in the game longer.

"NexGen's FAST CASH solution is designed with one goal in mind: delivering unmatched convenience and speed to both players and operators. Our partnership with Tavolo represents an exciting step forward in that mission, enabling us to seamlessly extend the benefits of FAST CASH directly to the table game environment. Together, we're enhancing the player experience while providing casinos with innovative, secure, and efficient payment technology right at the table," said David Balmer, President & COO of NexGen Technology.

"We're excited to partner with NexGen Technology to enhance the player experience through fast, efficient, and modern table transactions," said Ryan McClellan, CEO of Tavolo Tech. "This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to bring intelligent, modular solutions to the heart of casino operations."

The joint solution combines NexGen's proven ticket redemption and Pin Debit transaction technology with Tavolo's intelligent system hardware, creating a more connected and efficient gaming ecosystem. For operators, it's a new opportunity to reduce chip transaction delays, improve dealer workflow, and enhance guest satisfaction. This partnership reflects the industry's broader shift toward cashless innovation and operational efficiency, and underscores the shared commitment of NexGen and Tavolo to advancing the future of table games. For more information about this collaboration and the companies behind it, visit www.nexgen-technology.com and www.tavolotech.com.

Contact Information

Jessica Kempany

Director of Operations and Customer Success

jessica@tavolotech.com

248.921.2496

David Balmer

President & COO

david@nexgen-technology.com

702.856.5110

SOURCE: Tavolo Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nexgen-technology-and-tavolo-tech-announce-strategic-partnership-1054498