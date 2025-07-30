Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) ("Zimtu" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,450,000 stock options and 745,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company.

The 1,450,000 stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.14 per common share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The options will vest at a rate of 25% immediately and 25% every three months thereafter, until fully vested.

The Company has also granted 745,000 RSUs, which will vest on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of grant. Each RSU represents the right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital of the Company.

These grants are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and will be issued in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

"Sean Charland"

Sean Charland

President & Director

Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which include any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the future vesting of the stock options and that the grant of stock options and RSUs is subject to Exchange approval..

These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed, implied by or projected in the forward-looking information or statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company or the businesses of the companies that the Company has invested in, including, without limitation, the natural resource exploration industry; changes in commodity prices as the Company has investments in natural resource exploration issuers; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors which may affect the Company's operations, investments, markets, products and share price; and that the Exchange may not approve the grant of options and RSUs.

Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

