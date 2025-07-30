San Marcos, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Griffith Ford of San Marcos presents the new 2025 Expedition SUV, a new model designed to address the increasing demand for vehicles that combine everyday usability with expanded capability. The vehicle features a range of upgrades that enhance performance, including an intelligent 4WD system, advanced terrain management systems, and a 7,000-lb towing capacity.



With the 2025 Expedition SUV in its inventory, Griffith Ford of San Marcos presents a model designed for stability and versatility. The vehicle's drivetrain is engineered to maintain control across paved roads, uneven terrain, and varied weather conditions. Equipped with all-terrain tires and adaptive control systems, it delivers consistent traction in diverse environments. The 7,000-lb towing capability adds practical strength for hauling recreational equipment or cargo, making the model suitable for a wide range of applications without requiring a separate utility vehicle.

For families, the vehicle balances interior space with durability, accommodating passenger comfort while maintaining practical load capacity. This combination reflects a market segment seeking vehicles capable of supporting both everyday travel and extended excursions.

This represents a strategic step for Griffith Ford of San Marcos. By expanding its inventory with a model that blends utility and comfort, the dealership demonstrates a commitment to providing vehicles that meet diverse customer expectations. Offering a vehicle with quantifiable performance capabilities allows the company to address a wider range of transportation requirements within its community.

This also marks an internal milestone for the Ford dealership as it continues to prioritize vehicles that deliver consistent, long-term value. The 2025 Expedition SUV supports Griffith Ford of San Marcos' approach of maintaining a balanced selection that serves individual drivers as well as families seeking reliable, adaptable transportation options.

As Griffith Ford of San Marcos continues to expand its inventory of new and used cars, the presentation of the 2025 Expedition SUV demonstrates the dealership's ongoing commitment to offering vehicles that combine innovation, performance, and reliability. With an eye on the future, the dealership aims to meet the diverse needs of customers by offering cutting-edge vehicles designed to support a variety of lifestyles and driving experiences.

About Griffith Ford of San Marcos:

Griffith Ford of San Marcos is a full-service Ford dealership proudly serving Central Texas with a comprehensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. The dealership offers a complete range of automotive services, including expert financing assistance, certified vehicle maintenance, and genuine Ford parts. Committed to providing a customer-focused experience, Griffith Ford of San Marcos emphasizes quality, transparency, and long-term reliability in every interaction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260599

SOURCE: GetFeatured