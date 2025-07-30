Reflection Family Interventions: What to Do When a Loved One Refuses Help for Mental Illness or Addiction

Reflection Family Interventions and The Family Recovery Foundation Launch Groundbreaking 24-Week Family Recovery Curriculum

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / What should you do when a loved one refuses help for addiction or mental illness? For families caught in the chaos of crisis, the traditional answer-"wait until they hit bottom"-has caused more harm than healing.

Reflection Family Interventions, a national leader in family intervention services, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with The Family Recovery Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring families affected by behavioral health disorders. At the heart of this collaboration is a first-of-its-kind, 24-week intervention-specific family recovery curriculum, designed by Reflection exclusively for families navigating a loved one's refusal of care.

"The most important question families can ask isn't just 'why won't they get help?'-it's 'what is making a life of dysfunction feel safer than a life of recovery?'" said Andrew Engbring, Founder of Reflection Family Interventions and longtime board member of The Family Recovery Foundation. "We help families answer that question, heal their role in the cycle, and guide their loved one into recovery-even when they're saying no."

A New Standard of Care for Families in Crisis

For decades, families have been left behind in the behavioral health system. Interventionists often offer only 2-3 days of support. Treatment centers give families basic psychoeducation and suggest attending Al-Anon. That approach fails to address the complex dynamics, trauma, and codependency that keep families stuck.

Reflection Family Interventions is redefining what true family-centered recovery looks like.

One Arizona family came to Reflection after their adult daughter had refused treatment for her fentanyl addiction multiple times. The family was heartbroken, divided, and unsure if she would survive. "They had tried everything-pleading, negotiating, even accepting partial efforts just to keep the peace," said Engbring. "They were emotionally drained and walking on eggshells." Through Reflection's 24-week family recovery program, the family finally stopped rescuing and started healing. They completed the curriculum together, learned to set unified boundaries, and several family members even began their own recovery journeys. Within hours of the intervention, their daughter entered treatment-and for the first time, the entire family began to heal. Today, they are sober, united, and thriving-filled with laughter, love, and genuine peace. Most remarkably, the daughter herself left Reflection a heartfelt 5-star review, thanking the very team that intervened. "It's rare for the person in crisis to praise the intervention process," said Andrew Engbring, "but when the whole family commits to change, the outcome speaks for itself."

The Old Model vs. The Reflection Model:

Traditional Model Reflection's New Standard 2-3 day intervention 6-12 months of guided recovery "Wait for bottom" Engage the whole system now Generic advice Customized family curriculum Focus on the individual Treat the family as the client Surface-level support Trauma-informed, long-term coaching

The 24-Week Curriculum: A Pathway to Real Change

The newly launched curriculum-available in partnership with The Family Recovery Foundation-equips families with education, structure, and emotional tools to:

Understand why a loved one resists treatment

Stop enabling, rescuing, and walking on eggshells

Set boundaries rooted in love, not fear

Begin their own healing journey

Rebuild and reintegrate their loved one into a healthier family system

"Families are not just affected by addiction and mental illness-they are deeply entangled in it," said Shahar Engbring, Co-Founder and Director of Admissions at Reflection. "Our process transforms that entanglement into empowerment. When the family gets well, the entire system begins to change."

This model also includes professional interventionists, in-home psychiatric stabilization, post-treatment reintegration planning, and access to free or low-cost virtual support groups, coaching, and education through the Foundation.

"This partnership brings depth and structure to our mission," said Paul Alexander, Founder of The Family Recovery Foundation. "Reflection's curriculum fills a longstanding gap in the recovery field-families now have a step-by-step pathway to healing, instead of being left in the dark."

This Comprehensive Model Includes:

Nationwide addiction and mental health intervention services

24-week intervention-specific family curriculum

Six-month family coaching and reintegration support

Faith-informed, trauma-sensitive support groups and resources

In-home psychiatric stabilization and care coordination

Setting a New Industry Standard

Reflection Family Interventions and The Family Recovery Foundation believe this collaboration represents a long-overdue shift in how the recovery field supports families. By focusing on education, structure, and long-term healing, they hope to inspire change throughout the intervention and treatment landscape.

"Families are not an afterthought," said Shahar Engbring. "They are the key to sustainable recovery. We hope this model sets a new standard of care throughout the industry."

About Reflection Family Interventions

Reflection Family Interventions is a family-owned, trauma-informed intervention and coaching company offering nationwide support to families affected by addiction and mental health disorders. Their comprehensive model includes crisis intervention, long-term coaching, in-home stabilization, and post-treatment reintegration.

About The Family Recovery Foundation

The Family Recovery Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing education, coaching, and community-based support to families impacted by addiction and mental illness. Its mission is to restore families through compassion, faith, and practical guidance.

