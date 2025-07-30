Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2025

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- On May 22, 2025, the Company won the bidding process for MSVia;
- On May 29, 2025, ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 signed the Amendment for the implementation of the ETCS (European Train Control System);
- On June 28, 2025, PRVias started collection at five toll plazas;
- On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days;
- Comparable traffic1 grew by 3.4% on Toll Roads, 0.5% on Rails, and 10.0% on Airports;
1. Excludes the effects of ViaOeste, Rota Sorocabana, and PRVias on Toll Roads, and Barcas on Rails.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
2Q24
2Q25
Var. %
1H24
1H25
Var. %
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,488
3,563
2.2 %
6,966
7,291
4.7 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
2,009
2,094
4.2 %
4,075
4,450
9.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
1,498
1,535
2.5 %
3,032
3,242
6.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Rails
513
579
12.8 %
990
1,163
17.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
244
294
20.5 %
519
597
15.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
(246)
(313)
27.4 %
(466)
(553)
18.7 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
57.6 %
58.8 %
1.2 p.p.
58.5 %
61.0 %
2.5 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
411
398
-3.2 %
859
937
9.1 %
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
3.1
3.7
0.6 p.p.
3.1
3.7
0.6 p.p.
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
294.5
252.8
-14.2 %
595.6
556.9
-6.5 %
Rails - Passengers Transported (million)
191.2
188.9
-1.2 %
367.0
369.7
0.7 %
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 3
9.5
10.4
10.0 %
19.1
20.7
8.5 %
CAPEX4
1,628
1,779
9.3 %
2,880
3,137
8.9 %
- Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).
- Includes works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30, 2025
03:30 p.m. São Paulo / 2:30 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMVByW9xRG-doPLisdA16w
