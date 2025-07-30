Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 02:36 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2025

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  1. On May 22, 2025, the Company won the bidding process for MSVia;
  2. On May 29, 2025, ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9 signed the Amendment for the implementation of the ETCS (European Train Control System);
  3. On June 28, 2025, PRVias started collection at five toll plazas;
  4. On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days;
  5. Comparable traffic1 grew by 3.4% on Toll Roads, 0.5% on Rails, and 10.0% on Airports;

1. Excludes the effects of ViaOeste, Rota Sorocabana, and PRVias on Toll Roads, and Barcas on Rails.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(R$ Million)

2Q24

2Q25

Var. %

1H24

1H25

Var. %

Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,488

3,563

2.2 %

6,966

7,291

4.7 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

2,009

2,094

4.2 %

4,075

4,450

9.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,498

1,535

2.5 %

3,032

3,242

6.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Rails

513

579

12.8 %

990

1,163

17.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

244

294

20.5 %

519

597

15.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Others

(246)

(313)

27.4 %

(466)

(553)

18.7 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

57.6 %

58.8 %

1.2 p.p.

58.5 %

61.0 %

2.5 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

411

398

-3.2 %

859

937

9.1 %

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

3.1

3.7

0.6 p.p.

3.1

3.7

0.6 p.p.

Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)

294.5

252.8

-14.2 %

595.6

556.9

-6.5 %

Rails - Passengers Transported (million)

191.2

188.9

-1.2 %

367.0

369.7

0.7 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 3

9.5

10.4

10.0 %

19.1

20.7

8.5 %

CAPEX4

1,628

1,779

9.3 %

2,880

3,137

8.9 %

  1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
  2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
  3. As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).
  4. Includes works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30, 2025
03:30 p.m. São Paulo / 2:30 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMVByW9xRG-doPLisdA16w

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/motiva-sa---results-for-the-2nd-quarter-of-2025-302516754.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.