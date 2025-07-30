Menhaden Fisheries Coalition: Omega Protein and Ocean Harvesters Urge Science-Based Review Before Imposing New Menhaden Restrictions

Letter from Veteran Biologist Addresses Scientific Questions Over Osprey Declines

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / In a letter submitted to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC), Peter Himchak, Senior Scientific Advisor to Omega Protein, warned that "there has been an inordinate amount of focus on menhaden generally, and the reduction fishery in particular" in discussions about recent osprey declines in the Chesapeake Bay.

Omega Protein, which processes menhaden into fishmeal, fish oil, and related nutritional products, is supplied by Ocean Harvesters under a long-term harvesting agreement. Himchak submitted the letter on behalf of the company ahead of the ASMFC's Summer Meeting.

Himchak, who served for 39 years as a fisheries biologist with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife and as a long-time advisor to both the ASMFC and the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, sat on the ASMFC's Atlantic Menhaden Technical Committee and Stock Assessment Sub-Committee from 1988 until 2006.

In the letter, Himchak criticized the ASMFC's Work Group on Precautionary Management in Chesapeake Bay for proposing "draconian management recommendations 'without determining if there is or is not an adequate supply of menhaden to support predatory demand in the Bay.'" He warned that moving forward with such actions without first determining whether there are, in fact, fewer menhaden in the Bay or whether the fishery has any impact on osprey "risks gravely impacting a more than 150-year-old industry and hundreds of jobs while doing nothing to improve the osprey situation."

Himchak wrote that the ASMFC's Technical Committee (TC) already has a significant workload in advance of the Commission's Annual Meeting, but raised four areas of scientific inquiry the TC could investigate that would provide the Board with more complete information.

1) He asked whether "the phenomenon of reduced osprey production [is] confined to the times and areas in which the menhaden reduction fishery operates," referencing USGS data showing declines in osprey abundance in coastal areas of multiple states-not just the Chesapeake-and increases in interior regions. He also noted that the fishery does not begin fishing until May or later-after migrant ospreys arrive in the region from late February to early March and begin building nests from mid-March to mid-April-raising questions about how the fishery could influence osprey's months-earlier decisions about where to nest.

2) He wrote that there have been sizable increases in populations of multiple menhaden-dependent predators since at least the turn of the century, and that a stomach contents analysis of striped bass, which are only somewhat dependent on menhaden, indicated they "are not starving and would be considered healthy." Therefore, he asked, "is it more likely that ospreys are being outcompeted or that the reduction fishery uniquely impacts osprey?"

3) Regarding eagle-osprey interactions, he noted a recent Maryland DNR release announcing "large increases in the state's bald eagle population." He referenced myriad studies finding that bald eagles are "kleptoparasitic"-a term used to describe their well-documented habit of attacking hunting osprey to steal their food or prey on adults, young, and eggs. Citing a study from Voyageurs National Park, he wrote that "increased numbers of eagles were associated with a reduction in the numbers of osprey nests, their nesting success and heronry size," and asked whether "issues of competition and depredation [can] be ruled out as a cause of osprey's lack of breeding success." He further pointed to "significant scientific and anecdotal evidence of the dominant and adverse impacts eagles have on osprey."

That concern was echoed in a newly released Saving Seafood special report titled "Bald Eagle Recovery in Chesapeake Bay Raises Red Flags for Osprey." The report compiled over three decades of peer-reviewed research, field observations, and published accounts documenting instances in which eagles had a negative impact on osprey populations. In one study, researchers found "eagle abundance was negatively associated with nest reuse (i.e., persistence) and success of ospreys." Significantly, the researchers found "little evidence of bottom-up limitations," such as poor weather or declining fish stocks, and emphasized the role of eagle aggression, including harassment and food theft. While this body of research does not prove the resurgence of bald eagles in the Chesapeake to be the cause of osprey reproduction issues, it does indicate it is a possibility deserving of further investigation.

The full report is available at: https://www.savingseafood.org/science/bald-eagle-recovery-in-chesapeake-bay-raises-red-flags-for-osprey

4) Himchak also asked the Technical Committee to consider whether osprey foraging success is being affected by climate-driven environmental changes, including storm frequency, shoreline hardening, warming waters, or hypoxia. Citing a 2024 study by Bryan Watts, he noted that "deliveries of all forage species to osprey nests declined steadily from 1974 to 2021," and asked whether "ospreys' apparent lack of foraging success is tied to changes in local conditions that are impacting either local abundance of forage or osprey's hunting success."

He concluded the letter by writing, "The commission must be guided by science. Precipitous actions, taken in the name of precaution, are not always harmless. Neither Ocean Harvesters nor Omega Protein can survive without the current low level of access to the menhaden resource in the Bay. There simply are not enough 'fishable days' - that is, days where the weather and sea conditions allow vessels to operate - in a year to safely conduct a profitable fishery solely in the ocean. The menhaden fishery is managed in the most conservative manner in its 150 year or so history, and the reduction fishery is operating at its lowest sustained levels - in the Bay and overall - for as long as we have reliable records (i.e., since the 1950s). Precaution is already the policy. Before taking actions that could cause irreversible economic harm to this historic fishery, the Board should ensure that all reasonable avenues of inquiry into the issues facing osprey are explored."

Commercial menhaden fishermen at work. (Photo: Ocean Harvesters)

About the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

The Menhaden Fisheries Coalition (MFC) is a collective of menhaden fishermen, related businesses, and supporting industries. Comprised of businesses along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, the Menhaden Fisheries Coalition conducts media and public outreach on behalf of the menhaden industry to ensure that members of the public, media, and government are informed of important issues, events, and facts about the fishery.

Press Contact

Stove Boat Communications

(202) 595-1212

contact@stoveboat.com

SOURCE: Menhaden Fisheries Coalition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/omega-protein-and-ocean-harvesters-urge-science-based-review-before-impo-1054608