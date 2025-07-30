

EQS Newswire / 30/07/2025 / 04:00 CET/CEST

Recognition by Nikkei BizRuptors underscores Letright's role in redefining eco-conscious innovation and luxury in global outdoor living KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 July 2025 - Letright Industrial Corp., Asia's leading specialist in sustainable outdoor furnishing and living, has been showcased as a flagship example in Nikkei BizRuptors, a digital case study platform by Nikkei Business Lab Asia.



Ombra by Letright - a groundbreaking smart pergola that merges cutting-edge solar integration with luxurious design, setting new standards in sustainable outdoor living.

The publication underscores Letright's commitment to redefining the intersection between sustainability and luxury in the global outdoor lifestyle industry.



The business case, originally developed by the ACES Institute and adapted for academic use by Nikkei BizRuptors, spotlights Letright's revolutionary design ethos, innovative material use, and purpose-driven leadership.



At the heart of the feature is Ombra, an ultramodern solar pergola that exemplifies the brand's sustainability-focused innovation - merging advanced solar integration with luxurious aesthetics and patented technologies.



"Our journey has always been more than just about economic success - it is about making a positive impact on society and the environment, being a responsible business leader while remaining profitable," said Ren Li, Founder and CEO of Letright.



Letright: Leading with Vision, Materials, and Impact



Founded over a decade ago, Letright has cemented its role as a visionary in the outdoor living space, with a specialization in sustainable luxury.



Its commitment to replacing traditional wood with eco-friendly materials such as aluminum and wood-plastic composites - while tackling challenges in thermoregulation through innovations like TIGER plastic powder coatings for the surface of their finished products - has positioned the company as a benchmark for green manufacturing in the sector.



The company's strict material sourcing standards and incorporation of solar energy further underscore its dedication to sustainability.



Letright's eco-conscious strategies have propelled it from a local enterprise to an internationally recognized brand, with a growing presence in Europe, North America, and expanding ambitions across the Middle East and Africa.



A Spotlight by Nikkei BizRuptors



Nikkei BizRuptors, part of the globally respected Nikkei Group - which also publishes Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times - focuses on timely, real-world case studies that bridge media insights with academic instruction.



The platform's credibility and innovative approach to business storytelling give Letright's case study added weight among global educators, corporate trainers, and institutional stakeholders.



The Letright feature contributes to a growing body of Asia-centric case studies designed for use in business schools and executive learning environments.



It validates the brand's influence in redefining ESG-aligned business practices and positions it as a model for responsible innovation on the world stage.



A Strategic Milestone for Letright's Global Vision



While not directly tied to investment solicitation, the Nikkei BizRuptors feature is expected to bolster Letright's visibility among business leaders, academic institutions, and potential collaborators.



It opens doors to future partnerships, including sustainability-driven product innovation and cross-market expansion.



"This feature reflects our values and long-term commitment to doing the right things, and doing things right," said Ren Li.



"We're proud to be seen not only as product innovators, but also as contributors to shaping how future leaders think about sustainability."



Letright's inclusion in this globally accessible academic platform marks a strategic milestone as the company continues its mission to transform outdoor living through purposeful design, sustainable engineering, and global thought leadership.

Hashtag: Letright SustainableLuxury OutdoorLiving GreenInnovation ESGLeadership SustainableDesign NikkeiBizRuptors BusinessCaseStudy

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd. Letright Industrial Corp. is a leading specialist in sustainable outdoor furnishing and living solutions, dedicated to redefining luxury through eco-conscious design and innovation. Founded in 1999, the company has pioneered the use of alternative materials such as aluminum and wood-plastic composites, replacing traditional wood to reduce environmental impact. Known for its precision engineering, patented technologies, and commitment to ethical practices, Letright's product lines - including the flagship Ombra solar pergola - seamlessly blend form, function, and sustainability. Headquartered in Asia with an expanding global footprint across Europe, North America, and emerging markets, Letright remains driven by its mission to "do the right things, and do things right" - leading the future of responsible outdoor living.



For more information, visit https://letright.com/



News Source: Letright

30/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

