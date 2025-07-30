Anzeige
China Southern Power Grid (CSG): China Southern Power Grid Showcases Multiple AI Achievements at 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 26 to 28, the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) convened in Shanghai under the theme "Global Solidarity in the AI Era." As a strategic partner of the event, China Southern Power Grid (CSG) unveiled an exhibition themed "Empowering Every kwh with AI" and hosted a forum focused on AI-driven innovation in the power sector. CSG also presented a range of AI-powered applications at the China AI Industry Innovation Exhibition, highlighting its latest initiatives to integrate AI into energy and power systems and support the growth of a smarter industrial ecosystem.


In recent years, CSG embraced emerging technologies-particularly artificial intelligence-and achieved a number of breakthrough advances. These include strengthening its technological foundation, deploying a wide range of demonstration scenarios, and helping build an AI ecosystem within the power sector. These efforts have played a key role in building the New Energy System and the New Power System and serving the industry's transition to low-carbon and environmentally responsible operations.

Looking ahead, CSG will continue to prioritize national strategic objectives, including the Digital China initiative and the broader energy transition. The company plans to deepen its research into AI technologies and expand their application across the energy sector, while strengthening collaboration across the industry value chain. Through these efforts, CSG aims to contribute Chinese solutions and expertise to the global digital and intelligent transformation of the energy industry, and to the long-term goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2739944/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-southern-power-grid-showcases-multiple-ai-achievements-at-2025-world-artificial-intelligence-conference-302516910.html

