HIMSS-HEALTHCARE INFORMATION AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS SOCIETY: HIMSS partners with WHX Tech to advance digital health transformation in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) will deliver world-class content, professional development and roadmaps for digital health transformation to WHX Tech, a newly launched digital health, technology and innovation exhibition in Dubai, that offers a global platform for leaders, innovators, and disruptors to explore what's next in the industry.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Emirates Health Services and in partnership with HIMSS, the inaugural WHX Tech event brings together healthcare leaders, tech innovators and investors from 8-10 Sept. at the Dubai World Trade Centre to tackle the biggest challenges and shape the future of healthcare.

The partnership with Informa Markets and WHX provides a new platform for HIMSS to share critical insights, education and networking for healthcare providers, governments, startups and health services organisations worldwide.

"The Middle East is rapidly becoming an epicenter for global digital health transformation and HIMSS proudly serves as a partner to provide opportunities for collaboration, professional development, and innovation that will enable the region to improve care delivery and patient outcomes," said Hal Wolf, HIMSS President and CEO. "We are excited to partner with WHX Tech, a groundbreaking healthcare digital event that aligns with the HIMSS mission to reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology."

HIMSS members can unlock exclusive discounts to join thousands of digital health professionals, hundreds of global innovators and leading expert speakers exploring AI breakthroughs, interoperability, cybersecurity, investment trends and workforce development. Thought leaders, including government leaders and health system executives, will deliver actionable insights on scaling digital health innovations.

Meet the health experts who will shape the future of healthcare at WHX Tech:

Dr. Myriam Fernández - Head of Health Innovation, EMEA, AWS

Dr. Avi Mehra - Associate Partner, IBM Healthcare & Life Sciences

Dr. Justus Wolff - EU Focus Group on AI Implementation

Dr. Devi Shetty - Founder & Chairman, Narayana Health

Dr. Mohammad Al Redha - Director, Health Informatics & Smart Health, DHA

Mahesh Alpannan - Head of Digital Health, MOH Malaysia

Araceli Camacho - Transformation Director, Hospital Clinic Barcelona

WHX Tech attendees can also attend a bootcamp for Certified Professional in Healthcare Information and Management Systems (CPHIMS®) and Certified Professional in Digital Health Transformation Strategy (CPDHTS®) certification exams, which support career moves and signal deep professional value to health organizations.

The HIMSS Connect experience within the exhibition hall will showcase real-world digital health transformation success stories driven by the HIMSS Maturity Models that bridge the gap between technology and healthcare. The space will also feature the HIMSS TV recording booth, conducting interviews with thought leaders from across the healthcare industry.

Join thousands of professionals this September in Dubai to launch the future of health and technology. Learn more about WHX Tech.

About HIMSS

Vision

To realize the full health potential of every human, everywhere.

Mission

Reform the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology.

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision.

HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 125,000 individuals, 480+ provider organizations, 470 nonprofit partners and 650 health services organizations.

