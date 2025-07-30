Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. (TSXV: FAS) (OTC Pink: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ0) (the "Company" or First Andes") today announced that it has closed the final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated July 3, 2025, July 15, 2025 and July 16, 2025) (the "Offering") by issuing 3,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 CAD per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000. Under the entire Offering, the Company issued 13,170,000 Units for gross proceeds of $1,317,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.15 CAD per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The securities issued under the final tranche of the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four (4) months from the date of issue. Under the final tranche, the Company paid a finder's fee of $5,600 and issued 56,000 share purchase warrants with each finder's warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand on its current drill program at the Santas Gloria silver property and general working capital purposes.

About First Andes Silver Ltd.

First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in a major mining district 55 km east of Lima, Peru. Santas Gloria has excellent established road access and is situated within a well-known intermediate sulfidation epithermal belt, and hosts over 12 km of multiphase veins mapped at surface, which had never been historically drilled or explored by modern techniques before 2024. First Andes' maiden diamond drill program last year reported high-grade silver on all drilled vein systems confirming silver endowment and warranting high priority follow-up drilling in 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260650

