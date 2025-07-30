This news release constitutes a "designated news release for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE"), a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 14 Exahash per second ("EH/s") of Bitcoin mining hashrate across its operations in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, and in the process has realized a current Bitcoin annual run rate ("ARR*") revenue of $315 million, with mining margins* of approximately 55% after electricity costs, based on the current hashprice per the Bitcoin Hashprice Index (https://data.hashrateindex.com/network-data/bitcoin-hashprice-index). HIVE remains firmly on track to reach 18 EH/s by the end of summer and 25 EH/s by U.S. Thanksgiving, positioning the Company as one of the world's most efficient and fastest-scaling Bitcoin miners.

This milestone marks a pivotal inflection point in HIVE's global growth trajectory as the Company leverages favorable market conditions, including rising Bitcoin prices, increasing institutional adoption of digital assets, and growing demand for AI-ready data centers.

Paraguay-Fueled Growth: Over 7 Bitcoin Mined Daily, 300 Construction Workers and Engineers On-Site

HIVE's three-campus buildout in Paraguay continues with focus. Phase 2 at the Yguazú site is now over 60% complete, with 4 EH/s of next-generation Bitmain S21+ Hydro miners already energized - increasing our daily Bitcoin global production to over 7 BTC, up from 4 BTC earlier this year.

With full deployment of Phase 2 expected to deliver 6.5 EH/s, and ongoing development at the Valenzuela site (Phase 3), HIVE forecasts daily production to reach 12 Bitcoin per day by year-end - or nearly 3% of the global daily Bitcoin output (based on current Bitcoin Network Difficulty).

"We have over 300 locally hired workers, all moving in lockstep to deliver world-class digital infrastructure at an extraordinary pace," said Frank Holmes, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman. "This is a project built on speed, precision, and purpose - think Navy SEALs meets Stargate in West Texas."

Further, "The team is working 24/7 with enthusiasm and pride - not only to scale our electrical infrastructure, but to transform and uplift surrounding communities," added Gabriel Lamas, Country President of HIVE Paraguay. "This project is about national progress, innovation, and sustainable leadership in the digital economy."

Global Adoption Tailwinds: U.S. Genius Act and Stablecoin Boom

HIVE's strategy aligns with powerful macro trends: the global acceleration of stablecoin usage, Bitcoin's growing role in emerging market finance, and regulatory clarity in the U.S.

The recent passage of the U.S. Genius Act in Washington has further legitimized Bitcoin and stablecoins as core financial infrastructure. This development mirrors HIVE's own belief in decentralized, energy-efficient digital systems as the foundation for the future of finance.

Revenue Run Rate Surges to $300 Million and Climbing Bitcoin Prices to All Time High

Following its fiscal year-end on March 31, 2025, in which the Company reported $105 million in Bitcoin revenue, HIVE's annualized Bitcoin mining ARR* with with mining margins* of approximately 55% after electricity costs, based on the current hashprice per the Bitcoin Hashprice Index (https://data.hashrateindex.com/network-data/bitcoin-hashprice-index), has now more than tripled to $315 million as HIVE's hashrate and network rewards rise.

"We're mining over 7 Bitcoin a day - clean, green, and fully funded by our operations," said Aydin Kilic, President & CEO. "Our growth is powered by cash flow and HODL - no dilution, no shortcuts. We're focused on scaling with discipline."

Execution Excellence: 18.5 J/TH Efficiency Target

Upon completing Phase 2, HIVE expects its global fleet efficiency to improve to approximately 18.5 joules per terahash ("J/TH") thanks to the integration of energy-efficient ASICs and advanced cooling infrastructure.

"Our team in Paraguay is functioning at an exceptionally high level," said Luke Rossy, Chief Operating Officer. "We're racking miners and energizing containers in record time. HIVE continues to perform strongly in both ROIC and infrastructure cost-efficiency."

* As used herein, "Mining Margin" is calculated by dividing the mining profit (revenue generated from mining activities minus power costs related to those activities) by the total revenue generated from mining activities and expressed as a percentage. In mining, the most significant expense is power costs. "ARR", as a metric, represents revenue only, and does not represent profitability. ARR is presented here as a measure of growth. These non-GAAP measures should be read in conjunction with and should not be viewed as alternatives to or replacements for measures of operating results and liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP in HIVE's quarterly and annual financial statements.

