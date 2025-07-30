Helium One Global Ltd Announces Confirmation of NED Appointment and Board Change

Helium One Global Ltd

("Helium One" or "the Company")

Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment and Board Change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Helium One Global (AIM:HE1), the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA is pleased to announce that further to its announcement on 3 July 2025, which disclosed Mr Nishant Dighe would join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, the requisite regulatory due diligence has now been completed and accordingly Mr Dighe has joined the Board with immediate effect.

Further information in accordance with Rule 17 and AIM Rules Schedule 2(g) disclosures relating to Mr Nishant Dighe is set out at the end of this announcement.

In addition, Helium One Global are also pleased to announce that Sarah Cope, currently the Company's Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, is moving into the Executive role of Head of Governance and Compliance. Sarah will remain on the board in her new role and is an experienced Director with over 20 years of experience in investment banking and as Nomad / Broker at Cantor Fitzgerald, RFC Ambrian, FinnCap Ltd and RBC Capital Markets. Sarah has been a member of the Board of Helium One since the Company's admission to AIM in December 2020.

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.helium-one.com

Contact

Helium One Global Ltd Lorna Blaisse, CEO Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director +44 20 7920 3150 Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker) Scott Mathieson Nikhil Varghese +44 20 3100 2000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Simon Johnson Louisa Waddell +44 20 3829 5000 Tavistock(Financial PR) Nick Elwes Tara Vivian-Neal +44 20 7920 3150



AIM Rules Schedule 2(g) disclosures for Nishant Dighe

Mr Nishant Dighe holds no ordinary shares of nil par value each in the Company

Current directorships and partnerships:

- Cecilia Properties Ltd

- Petroleum Analytics Limited

Past directorships and partnerships held within the last 5 years:

- Rak Gas LLC

- Rak LPG LLC

- Gulf Rak Oil LLC

There are no further disclosures required in accordance with Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

Notes to Editors

Helium One Global, the primary helium explorer in Tanzania with a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Colorado, USA. The Company holds helium licenses within two distinct helium project areas, across two continents. With an expanding global footprint, the company has the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Company's flagship southern Rukwa Project is located within the southern Rukwa Rift Basin in south-west Tanzania. This project entering a full appraisal and development stage following the success of the 2023/24 exploration drilling campaign, which proved a helium discovery at Itumbula West-1 and, following an extended well test ("EWT"), successfully flowed 5.5% helium continually to surface in Q3 2024.

Following the success of the EWT, the Company filed a Mining Licence ("ML") application with the Tanzania Mining Commission in September 2024. The 480km2 ML has now been offered to the Company and was officially accepted in March 2025.

The Company also owns a 50% working interest in the Galactica-Pegasus helium development project in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. This project is operated by Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX: BNL) and has successfully completed a six well development drilling campaign in H1 2025. The completion of the development programme is a key component of the broader Galactica-Pegasus development strategy; aimed at progressing the helium and CO2 discoveries to near-term commercial production.

This programme has seen a systematic approach to developing the extensive Lyons Formation reservoir. The programme has delivered encouraging results, in line with expectations, consistently encountering good helium (up to 3.3% He) and CO2 concentrations in the target formation and demonstrating promising flow potential. The next steps will see the Galactica wells tied into initial production in Q4 2025.

Helium One is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of HE1 and on the OTCQB in the United States with the ticker HLOGF.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/helium-one-global-ltd-announces-confirmation-of-ned-appointment-and-bo-1054610