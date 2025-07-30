Hacksaw Interim Report January - June 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - "Q2: 53% revenue growth and 82% adjusted EBIT margin"

Second quarter: 1 April - 30 June

Total revenue increased by 53% to EUR 45.4 million (29.7).

Adjusted EBIT increased by 45% to EUR 37.1 million (25.6), with a margin of 82% (86). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 32.0 million (23.3), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.111 (0.079).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 25.0 million (19.2).

Year to date: 1 January - 30 June

Total revenue increased by 61% to EUR 90.4 million (56.1).

Adjusted EBIT increased by 53% to EUR 74.4 million (48.5), with a margin of 82% (86). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 62.1 million (46.0), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.212 (0.157).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 65.7 million (34.7).

Key events during the second quarter of 2025

Listing of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 25 June. The Offering attracted very strong interest from institutional investors globally, and from the public in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. The Offering was oversubscribed several times.

Launch of 11 (10) new in-house developed games and 11 (5) games developed by third party studios on the Hacksaw game development platform.

72% year on year increase in average daily number of rounds played on Hacksaw's portfolio of games.

Key events after the second quarter

Hacksaw entered the locally licensed iGaming market in Pennsylvania in July, following the approval of its Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in December 2024. The launch was executed in partnership with operator FanDuel.

Summary of results and key figures

(Amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated) Apr-Jun Jan-Jun LTM Full-year 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Jul-Jun 2024 % Total revenue 45,415 29,738 53% 90,373 56,055 61% 171,416 137,098 25% Adjusted EBIT* 37,101 25,640 45% 74,380 48,466 53% 142,027 116,113 22% Adjusted EBIT margin* 82% 86% 82% 86% 83% 85% Items affecting comparability 2,325 526 2,597 802 2,939 1,144 Profit for the period 31,986 23,326 37% 62,101 46,005 35% 125,454 109,357 15% Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.111 0.079 41% 0.212 0.157 35% 0.431 0.376 14% Cash flow from operating activities 24,964 19,217 30% 65,725 34,729 89% 131,650 100,653

* Adjusted primarily for advisory costs related to the initial public offering

Invitation to webcast

The interim report will be presented via a webcast on Wednesday 30 July at 9:30 (CEST).

Link: https://hacksaw.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

For further information, please contact:

Per Alnefelt, Group CFO

ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-30 07:30 CEST.

Attachments

Hacksaw Interim Report Q2 2025 Final

SOURCE: Hacksaw

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-interim-report-january-june-2025-1054632