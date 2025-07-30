Anzeige
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
München
29.07.25 | 09:42
7,605 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 08:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacksaw Interim Report January - June 2025

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - "Q2: 53% revenue growth and 82% adjusted EBIT margin"

Second quarter: 1 April - 30 June

  • Total revenue increased by 53% to EUR 45.4 million (29.7).

  • Adjusted EBIT increased by 45% to EUR 37.1 million (25.6), with a margin of 82% (86). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 32.0 million (23.3), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.111 (0.079).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 25.0 million (19.2).

Year to date: 1 January - 30 June

  • Total revenue increased by 61% to EUR 90.4 million (56.1).

  • Adjusted EBIT increased by 53% to EUR 74.4 million (48.5), with a margin of 82% (86). Adjustment mainly comprises IPO-related advisory costs.

  • Profit for the period amounted to EUR 62.1 million (46.0), and fully diluted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.212 (0.157).

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 65.7 million (34.7).

Key events during the second quarter of 2025

  • Listing of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 25 June. The Offering attracted very strong interest from institutional investors globally, and from the public in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. The Offering was oversubscribed several times.

  • Launch of 11 (10) new in-house developed games and 11 (5) games developed by third party studios on the Hacksaw game development platform.

  • 72% year on year increase in average daily number of rounds played on Hacksaw's portfolio of games.

Key events after the second quarter

  • Hacksaw entered the locally licensed iGaming market in Pennsylvania in July, following the approval of its Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in December 2024. The launch was executed in partnership with operator FanDuel.

Summary of results and key figures

(Amounts in EUR thousands unless otherwise stated)

Apr-Jun

Jan-Jun

LTM

Full-year

2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

Jul-Jun

2024

%

Total revenue

45,415

29,738

53%

90,373

56,055

61%

171,416

137,098

25%

Adjusted EBIT*

37,101

25,640

45%

74,380

48,466

53%

142,027

116,113

22%

Adjusted EBIT margin*

82%

86%

82%

86%

83%

85%

Items affecting comparability

2,325

526

2,597

802

2,939

1,144

Profit for the period

31,986

23,326

37%

62,101

46,005

35%

125,454

109,357

15%

Diluted earnings per share, EUR

0.111

0.079

41%

0.212

0.157

35%

0.431

0.376

14%

Cash flow from operating activities

24,964

19,217

30%

65,725

34,729

89%

131,650

100,653

* Adjusted primarily for advisory costs related to the initial public offering

Invitation to webcast
The interim report will be presented via a webcast on Wednesday 30 July at 9:30 (CEST).

Link: https://hacksaw.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

For further information, please contact:
Per Alnefelt, Group CFO
ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-30 07:30 CEST.

Attachments
Hacksaw Interim Report Q2 2025 Final

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-interim-report-january-june-2025-1054632

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
