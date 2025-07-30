Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - HTX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listings of TREE (Treehouse) on July 28. The TREE/USDT spot trading pair has now been available to users on HTX.

Treehouse aims to build a scalable, decentralized fixed income ecosystem by introducing two foundational primitives, DOR (Decentralized Offered Rates) and tAssets (LST 2.0). DOR is a decentralized benchmark rate-setting mechanism designed to bring term structures to on-chain rates like staking yields. By using a network of panelists to submit forward rate expectations and staking them against accuracy, DOR enables products like interest rate swaps, fixed-rate loans, and forward rate agreements, unlocking a full-stack fixed income market in DeFi.

tAssets are liquid staking token wrappers that arbitrage rate discrepancies across lending markets. This stabilizes DeFi rates and serves as a building block for yield-bearing strategies and structured products.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

