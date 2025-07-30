Lyten has raised an additional $200 million to accelerate its efforts to become a main player in Europe for its battery energy storage systems (BESS), following its earlier acquisition of a plant in Gdansk, Poland. From ESS News US battery manufacturer Lyten has raised more than $200 million in equity financing to support its expansion into European BESS. The company is acquiring Northvolt's former energy storage product line, including the Voltpack Mobile System (VMS), Voltrack, and other assets, as it moves to ramp up manufacturing in Poland and widen its commercial prospects. The announcement ...

