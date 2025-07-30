Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Imagen Network (IMAGE), the decentralized AI social platform, has integrated XRP to accelerate peer-to-peer transactions and scale its intelligent social infrastructure. This enhancement supports real-time content delivery, creator engagement, and community interaction across Web3 applications.

Advancing decentralized interaction through intelligent, real-time peer connectivity

The adoption of XRP architecture enables low-latency transactions for reward distribution, AI service access, and identity-linked user activity. Imagen's AI systems can now operate more efficiently, connecting creators and communities with immediate value transfer and seamless wallet compatibility.

This move strengthens Imagen's commitment to building a fast, scalable ecosystem for social expression, empowering developers to build AI-enhanced experiences backed by secure and interoperable financial tools. As Imagen evolves its personalization and moderation layers, XRP will serve as a foundational mechanism in supporting reliable and user-friendly payment rails.

With growing demand for decentralized creative autonomy, Imagen Network's alignment with XRP reflects its broader vision of frictionless, intelligent interaction across the social web.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

