DMI Associates Joins Forces with Chemonics International to Expand Development Impact

LYON, France and WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemonics International, a global sustainable solutions firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of DMI Associates, a France-based development consulting firm known for its expertise in governance, economic development, and institutional capacity building.

Following the successful acquisition of Berlin-based Luvent Consulting in 2024, the addition of DMI Associates further strengthens Chemonics' European presence and capabilities. By integrating DMI Associates' strong local and regional knowledge with Chemonics' global resources and innovative solutions, the combined organization is poised to deliver even greater impact for local partners and communities worldwide.

"Acquiring DMI Associates is an exciting moment for Chemonics as we expand our footprint in Europe, enabling us to achieve even greater sustainable development impact and solve some of the world's greatest challenges," said Jamey Butcher, President and CEO of Chemonics. "DMI's deep expertise in technical assistance and public policy will strengthen our collective capacity as we work together to achieve our mission of creating meaningful change around the world."

Louise Quy, President of Chemonics Europe, said: "DMI Associates is a perfect fit for Chemonics' growing family of companies. The team brings exceptional technical expertise and client relationships - I'm deeply excited about our work together as we continue to expand our impact and footprint in Europe and globally."

DMI Associates, founded in 1998, has built a reputation for its client-focused approach and its ability to deliver tailored solutions to complex development issues. The firm has worked extensively across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Caribbean on initiatives that strengthen public administration, foster economic growth, and promote good governance.

"After 25 years of guiding DMI Associates, I am filled with a profound sense of purpose and optimism for what lies ahead. At the heart of our mission has been our remarkable team and the experts we call upon, whose dedication and passion have brought our vision to life," said François Théoleyre, Founder of DMI Associates. "Now, joining forces with a partner who shares our values and commitment, I am confident this new chapter will amplify our impact as we embrace the opportunities of a world that demands innovation and collaboration."

Reflecting on the partnership, Carine Berny, Managing Director of DMI Associates, said: "For 22 years, alongside François Théoleyre, I have had the privilege of sharing his vision, values, and passion for fostering sustainable and inclusive development. The team has a great opportunity to carry forward François' legacy by embarking on this new journey with Chemonics to drive even greater impact."

Together, Chemonics and DMI Associates are committed to leveraging their collective networks, expertise, innovative approaches, and beyond to advance their shared mission of creating meaningful change around the world.

About Chemonics International

Chemonics International is a global sustainable solutions firm that works in more than 100 countries around the world. Our mission is to promote meaningful change to help people live healthier, more productive, and more independent lives. For more information, please visit www.chemonics.com.

About DMI Associates

A trusted expert in institutional capacity building, governance, and economic development, DMI has delivered over 300 technical assistance missions in more than 70 countries since its founding in 1998. DMI has built a strong reputation for its client-focused approach and its ability to deliver tailored solutions to complex development issues. For more information, please visit www.dmiassociates.com.

