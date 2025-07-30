Anzeige
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
30.07.2025 09:16 Uhr
Agentic AI Unlocks 2X Conversions: Netcore Cloud's 'State of MarTech 2025' Spotlights Early Adopter Advantage

Marketers embracing Agentic AI report up to 23% higher campaign performance, as 60% of consumers now expect AI-powered brand experiences.

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech leader, has unveiled its State of MarTech 2025 report, spotlighting the transformative rise of Agentic AI. Analysing over 1,000 top-performing campaigns executed across global brands, the report reveals that early adopters of Agentic AI have achieved 2X conversions.

Netcore Cloud unveils its State of MarTech 2025 report

Agentic AI is emerging as the marketer's most powerful ally-automating workflows, running campaigns autonomously, and making decisions in real time at the speed of consumer intent. The report maps how intelligent AI agents are driving outcomes by aligning deeply with user behaviour, helping marketers scale personalisation, reduce acquisition waste, and increase lifetime value. Early adopters experimenting with affinity models, predictive segmentation, and content already see a 23% uplift in campaign performance. As brands optimize, benchmarks are expected to hit 30%-35% by year-end.

"Agentic AI is not just automation, it's adaptive intelligence. Agentic AI bridges the gap between customer expectation and brand execution by bringing intelligence, agility, and precision to every touchpoint," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "This report offers marketers a clear lens into what's working, and why. It turns global campaign data into a blueprint for smarter decisions, empowering teams to confidently embrace AI-led strategy and execution."

Built around a fresh marketing framework, the report decodes what consumers truly C.R.A.V.E. (Convenience, Rewards, AI, Videos, Eco-consciousness) and how brands must A.D.A.P.T. (Activate, Decode, Autonomize, Predict, Target). The report highlights five key consumer shifts: rising demand for one-tap convenience, gamified loyalty, snackable video content, AI-powered assistance, and sustainable brand engagement. Here's how they're reshaping consumer behavior and marketing priorities:

  • Speed now dominates the digital experience, with one-tap convenience becoming a baseline expectation.
  • Gamified rewards are no longer a novelty as they're driving deeper, more addictive brand loyalty.
  • Snackable content continues to outperform long-form, capturing attention in an endless scroll environment.
  • AI is shifting roles, gaining trust as a personal advisor rather than functioning as just a back-end tool.
  • Sustainability has moved beyond virtue signaling and is now a core expectation from modern brands.

Nishant Arora, SVP - Marketing, Netcore Cloud, said, "The era of 'guesswork marketing' is over. Marketers no longer need more dashboards, they need decisive, intelligent action. Agentic AI marks a turning point, where systems don't just inform decisions, they make them. Netcore's Agentic AI doesn't just interpret signals, it turns them into autonomous actions across the customer journey. This report distils how leading brands operationalise AI, offering marketers a proven path to scale with precision."

For CMOs, growth leaders, and digital teams seeking clarity in a complex landscape, the State of MarTech 2025 report offers proof, perspective, and a path forward. The call to action is clear: unify data, embrace Agentic AI, and design for decision intelligence.

Unlock the full playbook for AI-led marketing. Download the full report here.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740477/Netcore_Cloud_MarTech.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/Netcore_Logo.jpg

Netcore Cloud Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agentic-ai-unlocks-2x-conversions-netcore-clouds-state-of-martech-2025-spotlights-early-adopter-advantage-302516680.html

