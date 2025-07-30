Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.07.2025 09:36 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sharjah Government Media Bureau: University of Exeter Honours Sharjah Ruler and Expands Arab and Islamic Institute

SHARJAH, UAE, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Exeter awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, its first-ever Honorary President's Medal on Thursday, recognising his lasting contributions to higher education, research, and academic collaboration.

During his visit, Sheikh Sultan, also a Member of the UAE Supreme Council, laid the foundation stone for the new Al Qasimi Building. The expansion of the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies will further strengthen ties between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

"This distinguished institution welcomed me as a student over forty years ago," said His Highness, who earned his PhD from Exeter in 1985. "It remains a part of my intellectual and personal journey."

A highlight was the signing of an agreement to launch the "Leadership Compass" programme, which will train future university leaders from Sharjah in governance, inclusion, and institutional strategy. The partnership builds on joint initiatives such as a marine science degree with the University of Khorfakkan, environmental research in Al Dhaid, and special education programmes with Sharjah Education Academy.

Sheikh Sultan inaugurated a dedicated section at the Institute's library featuring his 118+ publications, alongside a wide-ranging historical archive on the Gulf region. He encouraged students to apply their knowledge in service of their communities.

Professor Lisa Roberts and students praised His Highness's visionary support of education and long-standing commitment to the University. She highlighted how their partnership has created valuable academic programmes and continues to support research and student opportunities worldwide.

The full article can be found here.

- Picture is available at AP -

Hussain Al Mulla
Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau
+971563980067
Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-exeter-honours-sharjah-ruler-and-expands-arab-and-islamic-institute-302516369.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.