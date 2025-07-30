Semurg Enterprises Pty Ltd: SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE to Unveil Worlds First AI Governance Operating System at Australias Premier Government Technology Conference

SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE to Launch World's First AI Governance Operating System (AIGOS) at TIG 2025SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE, an Australian AI governance firm, will unveil AIGOS-the world's first comprehensive AI Governance Operating System-at the Technology in Government Conference on August 12-13, 2025, in Canberra.

CANBERRA, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE, a pioneering AI governance company, today announced the upcoming launch of AIGOS (AI Governance Operating System) at the Technology in Government (TIG) Conference 2025 in Canberra on the 12th and 13th of August. The ground-breaking platform represents the world's first comprehensive AI Governance Operating System designed specifically for government departments and regulated enterprises, enabling secure access to leading AI models while ensuring complete data sovereignty and regulatory compliance.

With government AI adoption exploding - federal agencies reported over 1,700 AI use cases in 2024, representing a 200% increase from the previous year - AIGOS addresses the critical challenge facing public sector leaders: how to harness AI's transformative potential without compromising sensitive data or violating regulatory requirements.

"Government leaders are caught in an impossible situation," said Paul Belan CFO of SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE. "They recognise AI's enormous potential to improve citizen services and operational efficiency, but current solutions force them to choose between innovation and security. AIGOS eliminates that trade-off entirely, enabling governments to access the world's best AI models while maintaining absolute control over their sensitive data."

Revolutionary Approach to AI Governance

Unlike traditional AI governance solutions that focus solely on compliance monitoring, AIGOS acts as an intelligent firewall that sits between government users and external AI providers such as OpenAI, Google, and Meta. The platform's revolutionary approach includes:

Complete Data Sovereignty: Sensitive information never leaves government control, with advanced tokenisation ensuring classified data remains within approved systems while still enabling full AI functionality.

Automatic Regulatory Compliance: Real-time enforcement of APRA, GDPR, HIPAA, and government classification requirements across all AI interactions, with no manual oversight required.

Blockchain-Powered Accountability: Cryptographic proof of every AI decision and data flow, creating immutable audit trails perfect for government transparency requirements and regulatory audits.

Universal AI Access: Seamless integration with any global AI provider while maintaining strict security protocols and data residency requirements.

Addressing Critical Government Needs

The launch comes at a crucial time for Australian government technology leaders who will gather at TIG 2025, where over 2,000 senior officials will address the challenges of responsible AI adoption. Recent surveys indicate that 59% of government agencies cite unclear governance frameworks as their primary barrier to AI adoption, while 76% of technology leaders are establishing new organisational structures specifically for AI governance.

"The current approach of blanket AI bans simply drives shadow AI usage, creating even greater security risks," explained Paul. "AIGOS provides a pathway for controlled, auditable AI adoption that actually enhances security while enabling innovation. Our two-way LLM filtering system and decentralised identity architecture eliminate traditional vulnerabilities while providing the transparency government requires."

Whole-of-Government Coordination

AIGOS supports flexible whole-of-government implementation, where agencies can adopt the platform independently while naturally interconnecting as they join the network. This approach ensures coordinated innovation across government without requiring rigid hierarchy or complex sequencing.

The platform's modular architecture, built on lightweight open source LLMs, can be deployed on-premises, in secure cloud environments, or air-gapped systems to meet varying security requirements across different government agencies.

Industry Recognition and Market Opportunity

SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE's participation as the official Coffee Sponsor at TIG 2025 demonstrates the company's commitment to the government technology sector. The conference's focus on AI & Automation as a central theme reflects the urgent need for solutions like AIGOS across the public sector.

The global AI governance market is projected to grow from $176.8 million in 2024 to $2.29 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 37.7%. Government adoption represents a significant portion of this growth, driven by increasing regulatory requirements and the need for responsible AI deployment.

Upcoming Demonstration and Availability

SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE will conduct demonstrations of AIGOS throughout the TIG 2025 conference.

Government technology leaders attending TIG 2025 will be able to schedule private demonstrations and technical deep-dives with SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE's team at their exhibition stand.

Future Expansion Plans

Following the Australian government launch, SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE plans to expand AIGOS availability to other Five Eyes nations and allied governments, as well as regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure providers.

"This is just the beginning," added Paul. "AIGOS represents a fundamental shift in how organisations can approach AI adoption - not as a risk to be managed, but as a capability to be unleashed safely and responsibly."

About SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE

SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE is an Australian AI governance company dedicated to enabling safe, compliant, and productive AI adoption for government and enterprise organisations. The company's flagship product, AIGOS (AI Governance Operating System), provides the world's first comprehensive platform for governing AI interactions while maintaining data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE's mission is to transform AI from an operational risk into a strategic advantage for organisations that handle sensitive data and operate under strict regulatory requirements.

For more information about SEMURG AI GOVERNANCE and AIGOS, visit www.semurg.org

About Technology in Government (TIG) 2025

The Technology in Government conference is Australia's premier event for senior government technology leaders, bringing together over 2,000 decision-makers from federal, state, and local government agencies. The 2025 conference focuses on six core themes: AI & Automation, Cyber Security, Data & Analytics, Critical Infrastructure, Service Delivery, and Digital Transformation.

Conference Information: Technology in Government 2025 August 12-13, 2025 Canberra, Australia www.terrapinn.com/conference/technology-in-government

