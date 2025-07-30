DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (AEME LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jul-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 73.1339 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41160481 CODE: AEME LN ISIN: LU1437017350 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME LN LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 397389 EQS News ID: 2176678 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

