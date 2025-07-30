Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
30.07.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
30-Jul-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 29-Jul-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 324.5776 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3770959 
 
CODE: CMU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1602144575 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1602144575 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CMU LN 
LEI Code:   2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 
Sequence No.: 397402 
EQS News ID:  2176704 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2176704&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
