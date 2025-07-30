Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40QVY | ISIN: SE0022760229 | Ticker-Symbol: K0W
Frankfurt
30.07.25 | 08:01
0,550 Euro
+0,55 % +0,003
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIG SOFTWARE PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIG SOFTWARE PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 07:45 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GiG Software PLC: Q2 2025 Trading Update

30 July 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q2 2025 Trading Update

Trading across Q2 remained solid with results in line with guidance

GiG delivered 27% YoY increase in revenue and generated €1 million of EBITDA

Significant increase in EBITDA profitability demonstrating scalability of business model

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, provides the following trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 27% to €9.3 million (Q2 2024: €7.3 million)
  • EBITDA grew by €2.8 million to €1.0 million (Q2 2024: loss of €1.8 million)
  • EBIT improved by €3.1 million to -€3.7 million (Q2 2024: loss of €6.8 million)
  • Cash balance at 30 June 2025: €4.3 million excluding €4.7 million proceeds from directed share issue received in July 2025

Operational Highlights

  • Three launches achieved during the quarter, including one in the key target market of the Philippines
  • Three new Heads of Terms signed, alongside four managed services agreements
  • Continued progress against the Company's key strategic growth priorities

Outlook

  • Continued solid performance during Q2 2025, delivering customer wins across the globe, alongside current customer growth and new market launches
  • Ongoing strengthening of balance sheet to support strategic initiatives and growth opportunities
  • Significant increase in EBITDA profitability demonstrating scalability of business model
  • New launches continuing to add to ARR underpinning long term growth potential

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"I am pleased to report continued strong growth throughout the quarter, underpinned by successful launches and a solid underlying performance by our established current customer base.

We look forward to continuing this positive financial and operational momentum across the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

For further information, please contact:

GiG Software PLC

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer

Phil Richards, Chief Financial Officer

ir@gig.com

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Kendall Hill / Peter Jacob

GiG@vigoconsulting.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7390 0230

About GiG Software Plc


GiG Software is a leading B2B iGaming technology company that provides premium solutions, products, and services to iGaming operators worldwide, fully compliant with regulatory requirements. GiG's proprietary technology empowers our partners by delivering dynamic, data-driven, and scalable iGaming solutions that drive user engagement, optimise performance, and propel sustainable growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape. GiG's vision is to be the pioneering force in the iGaming industry, transforming digital gaming experiences through innovation and technology that inspire and engage players worldwide.

GiG operates out of Malta and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden, under the ticker GiG SDB.


Find out more at www.gig.com.

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gig-gaming-innovation-group/

X: https://twitter.com/GIG_online/

This information is information that GiG Software Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7.45 am CET on July 30, 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.