GiG Software PLC: Q2 2025 Trading Update

30 July 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Q2 2025 Trading Update

Trading across Q2 remained solid with results in line with guidance

GiG delivered 27% YoY increase in revenue and generated €1 million of EBITDA

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, provides the following trading update for the three months ended 30 June 2025 ("Q2 2025").

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 27% to €9.3 million (Q2 2024: €7.3 million)

EBITDA grew by €2.8 million to €1.0 million (Q2 2024: loss of €1.8 million)

EBIT improved by €3.1 million to -€3.7 million (Q2 2024: loss of €6.8 million)

Cash balance at 30 June 2025: €4.3 million excluding €4.7 million proceeds from directed share issue received in July 2025

Operational Highlights

Three launches achieved during the quarter, including one in the key target market of the Philippines

Three new Heads of Terms signed, alongside four managed services agreements

Continued progress against the Company's key strategic growth priorities

Outlook

Continued solid performance during Q2 2025, delivering customer wins across the globe, alongside current customer growth and new market launches

Ongoing strengthening of balance sheet to support strategic initiatives and growth opportunities

Significant increase in EBITDA profitability demonstrating scalability of business model

New launches continuing to add to ARR underpinning long term growth potential

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer at GiG, commented:

"I am pleased to report continued strong growth throughout the quarter, underpinned by successful launches and a solid underlying performance by our established current customer base.

We look forward to continuing this positive financial and operational momentum across the remainder of 2025 and beyond."

at 7.45 am CET on July 30, 2025.