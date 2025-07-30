Piraeus Financial Holdings (ATHEX: TPEIR) (OTCQX: BPIRY) (OTCQX: BPIRF):
H1.25 continues our track record of delivering strong results
Sustainable profitability
Operating efficiency
15%
return over tangible book value
34%
cost-to-core income
€0.43
earnings per share
2.4%
NIM
€1.3bn
net revenues
Capital generation
Solid asset quality
20.4%
total capital ratio
+100bps
YoY
2.6%
NPE ratio
67.5%
Performing book expansion
Client assets
€36bn
Jun.25
+15%
YoY
€63bn
deposits Jun.25
€13bn
AuM Jun.25
H1 2025 highlights
Outstanding loan book and client assets growth
- Loans at €36bn, up €2.2bn in H1 and 15% yoy, already meeting the target for end-2025; We upgrade full year target to >€36.5bn loans.
- €6.3bn new loans disbursed in the Greek economy since the beginning of the year, marking our best first half performance on record; Credit expansion supported by all business lending segments; household lending increased +€70mn in Q2
- Client assets under management (AuM) increased by 27% yoy, at €13.2bn, surpassing the full-year target of >€12.0bn; We upgrade our target to >€13.5bn assets under management for end-2025
Sustainable profits and returns
- Solid profitability of €559mn in H1, corresponding to €0.43 earnings per share, well on track to meet the full year target of c.€0.80; 15% return on tangible book value, compared to c.14% target for the full year; tangible book value per share increased to €5.90, up 8% yoy
- Net revenues at €687mn in Q2, up by 6% qoq, due to resilient NII, good performance in fees and trading income; NII dropped by 1.5% qoq, compared to -6% in Q1, despite steep decline in rates
- Net fee income in H1 was stable yoy, at 24% over net revenue
- Piraeus intends to proceed to an interim distribution out of 2025 profit, amounting to €100mn in the form of share buyback, to be executed during fourth quarter 2025, subject to the necessary supervisory and EGM approvals
Discipline in operating efficiency and balance sheet management
- Operating efficiency, with 34% cost-to-core-income ratio in H1, among the best across EU banks, while continuing to invest in our people, technology and business growth
- Strong balance sheet, with organic cost of risk at 0.5%, in line with the full year target. NPE ratio at 2.6% vs. 3.3% a year ago and prudent NPE coverage at 67%, up 9 percentage points yoy
- Superior liquidity profile with €63bn deposits (+5% yoy) and liquidity coverage ratio at 206%
CET1 with comfortable buffers above management target
- Pro forma CET1 ratio stood at 14.4% and total capital ratio at 20.4%, absorbing the 50% distribution accrual for 2025, robust loan growth and DTC amortization
- Buffer of approximately 440bps above P2G (16.0%)
- Aspiration for above €500mn total distribution out of 2025 profits
