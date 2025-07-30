PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. , a leader in AI-driven citation intelligence, is proud to announce a successful partnership with Deben , a renowned provider of in-situ testing and sample preparation solutions. With the integration of a Bioz Content Hub and Bioz Prime Badges , Deben is equipping researchers with easy access to peer-reviewed validation directly on its website, strengthening product transparency and enhancing the user experience.

The Bioz Content Hub serves as a centralized, searchable library of scientific articles featuring Deben's products, giving prospective customers a clear view into how these tools are being used in real-world applications. Paired with Bioz Prime Badges, AI-powered widgets embedded on product webpages, users can instantly view relevant article snippets, application context, and full citations without leaving the website.

This integration is already generating real-world impact. At a recent trade show, a customer approached Deben to express how valuable the Bioz Content Hub had been in supporting a grant proposal. The customer, already using one Deben product, was interested in expanding their setup, but needed peer-reviewed data to demonstrate proof of concept.

"Before we had the Bioz Content Hub, customers were struggling to locate relevant studies on their own," said Stephen Zeller , of Deben. "Now, they're coming to us saying how easy it is to find the exact data they need, whether for research justification or for grant applications. It's truly making a difference in how we support our users and build trust."

With this level of visibility and validation, Deben is not only strengthening its digital presence but is also providing critical resources that help researchers make faster, more confident purchasing decisions.

"Deben's integration of Bioz Prime Badges and a Bioz Content Hub is an optimal example of customer-first innovation," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "By connecting researchers to proof-of-use data in real time, they're removing friction from the buying journey and demonstrating true transparency in their product portfolio."

Together, Deben and Bioz are redefining what it means to be data-driven, bridging the gap between scientific credibility and digital strategy.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Deben is a leading manufacturer of in-situ tensile and compression testing stages, temperature control stages, and detector products for many microscopy modalities. With decades of experience serving academic, industrial, and government research sectors, Deben is dedicated to delivering precision-engineered solutions that enable researchers to push the boundaries of material and life sciences.

