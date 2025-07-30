Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Travel and hospitality commercial intelligence platform delivers near real-time market insights and revenue optimization tools through streamlined OPERA Cloud integration via OHIP

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Lighthouse, a leading provider of commercial intelligence solutions for the travel & hospitality industry and an Oracle partner, today announced its platform suite is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and integrates with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

Lighthouse enables hoteliers to enhance revenue through real-time market insights, business intelligence, and dynamic pricing tools. The integration is powered by OHIP, providing streamlined data flow between Lighthouse's suite of products, including Business Intelligence (BI), Benchmark Insight, and Pricing Manager, and Oracle's industry-leading property management systems. This integration transforms operational complexity into actionable confidence for revenue for thousands of hotels.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services that offer unique solutions.

OCI is a cloud designed to run any application faster, and more securely, for less. OCI can help address a variety of data privacy, sovereign AI, and low latency requirements as it is the only hyperscaler capable of delivering 150+ AI and cloud services at the edge, in a customer's datacenter, across clouds, or in the public cloud. Oracle's distributed cloud delivers the benefits of the cloud with greater control and flexibility while also providing the consistent performance, SLAs, and global pricing for which OCI has become known.

"Our integration with OPERA Cloud via the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform helps hoteliers access unified, real-time data across their entire commercial operation," said Dave Collier, Chief Revenue Officer, Lighthouse. "Lighthouse's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of our platform suite. We look forward to leveraging the power of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to help us achieve our business goals."

The Lighthouse platform serves both independent hotels and major groups and chains across 185 countries, processing billions of data points daily to deliver actionable insights. This integration with OPERA Cloud enables automatic data synchronization, eliminating manual processes and providing hoteliers with rapid access to market intelligence, competitive benchmarking, and revenue optimization tools directly within their existing workflows.

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight) is the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. We transform complexity into confidence by providing actionable market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools that maximize revenue growth. Trusted by over 70,000 hotels in 185 countries, Lighthouse is the only solution that provides real-time hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. Learn more at www.mylighthouse.com .

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/ .

