Researchers in the Netherlands have simulated a residential energy system combining PV, solar thermal, and PV-thermal panels with aquifer thermal energy storage and a heat pump, achieving a seasonal coefficient of performance of seven across five buildings. A group of researchers from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands investigated a hybrid system combining various types of solar collectors with heat pumps and storage devices. The team simulated the system in five Amsterdam buildings, considering different operational modes based on climate conditions and building characteristics. ...

