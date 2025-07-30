From Kenya to the world, Food4Education delivers a smarter, scalable solution

As the UN Food Systems Summit +4 wraps up in Addis Ababa, Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education, takes the TED stage with a powerful message: Africa is not waiting for answers, it's creating them.

Wawira Njiru, Founder and CEO of Food4Education, spotlights Tap2Eat the NFC wristband powering Kenya's school feeding infrastructure for over 500,000 children giving them dignified, cashless access to school meals while using real-time data to connect education, nutrition, and local economies.

In her TED Talk released today [go.ted.com/wawiranjiru], food systems trailblazer Njiru tells the story of how a simple act of care feeding 25 children in a makeshift kitchen sparked a bold, locally-led solution now delivering over 500,000 meals every day. Today, Food4Education is the backbone of Kenya's school feeding infrastructure and a blueprint for countries across Africa investing in nutrition, education, and opportunity all at once.

"School feeding isn't charity, it's strategy, it's infrastructure," said Njiru. "It's how we nourish children, support farmers, strengthen education, and build systems that last. We've created a sustainable solution that shows Africa isn't just solving its own challenges we're setting precedents the world can learn from."

Built on public-private partnership, Food4Education combines government co-investment, parent contributions, and philanthropic force to power its industry-redefining solution. Its green kitchens run on clean energy. Its meals are sourced from local smallholder farmers. Its systems are digital, dignified, and built for scale, with every plate powering learning, livelihoods, and long-term opportunity.

Taking the stage as part of The Audacious Project 2024's cohort, Njiru's TED Talk comes at a time of renewed global attention on school feeding as a proven lever for inclusive, sustainable development. With Africa home to the youngest population on Earth, and 1 in 4 people projected to be African by 2050, how the continent feeds its children today will shape the future we all share.

"There's no debate: school meals are among the most effective, scalable tools to strengthen food systems, linking education, nutrition, agriculture, and local economies," said Shalom Ndiku, Director of Public Affairs at Food4Education. "At UNFSS+4, it was a proud moment for our whole team to see our work recognized as a flagship intervention in Kenya's national report. It's a testament to the collective effort driving sustainable, African-led school feeding systems."

This is not just a Kenyan story. It's a global opportunity. This TED milestone reflects a growing movement and global recognition that African solutions, grown and led locally, can transform systems at scale.

TED2025's theme, Humanity Reimagined, celebrates bold ideas redefining the future. Njiru's TED Talk, From Origin to Opportunity, reframes hunger through three bold provocations:

School meals are infrastructure. Hunger, education, and opportunity are interconnected. Feeding children well powers learning, health, and livelihoods all at once. Locally-led solutions work. Food4Education grew from 25 meals to 500,000 a day by investing in African ingenuity, community ownership, and public partnership. Africa can lead the way. With 1 in 4 people projected to be African by 2050, the systems we build on the continent today will shape the world tomorrow.

Watch the TED Talk Understand the depth and impact of Food4Education's work and engage with the vision go.ted.com/wawiranjiru

Support the movement: Contribute to the ongoing efforts to make classroom hunger history and to empower the next generation of African leaders www.food4education.org/donate

About Food4Education

Hungry kids can't learn or grow.

Food4Education is an award-winning, locally rooted, and African-led solution to end classroom hunger. Building on more than a decade of learning by doing, we're powering a new school feeding industry and sharing our blueprint to scale sustainable, nutritious, and affordable school feeding programs across Africa.

Today, we serve half a million kids DAILY in Kenya. But every day, we deliver more than a meal improving nutrition and education outcomes for children while also creating jobs and opportunities for whole communities.

We are an experienced and trusted non-profit partner that operates with the excellence of a global business, reinvesting the value we create into local economies.

To learn more, please visit www.food4education.org.

