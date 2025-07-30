Skeels joins with more than 20 years' experience in product, technology and management roles, including at Amazon and Microsoft

Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) company that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announces the appointment of Julian Skeels as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Julian joins Expereo with a career history from Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and most recently Keystone Education Group, where he has been responsible for driving product evolution and digital customer experience.

In the role of Chief Digital Officer, Julian will report directly to CEO Ben Elms and be responsible for driving an accelerated digital strategy and further enhancing expereoOne, Expereo's network visibility platform, to provide a differentiated digital customer experience across all go-to-market channels.

The appointment underscores Expereo's continued investment in driving customer intimacy and scaling the expereoOne platform.

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, says: "With Julian's extensive experience and customer centric focus, I am pleased to welcome him to the Expereo executive team. His guidance, vision and expertise will be instrumental in accelerating growth across our customer base and providing a digital-led experience to all of our customers."

Julian Skeels, Chief Digital Officer at Expereo, commented: "Joining Expereo at this pivotal stage of its growth journey is an incredibly exciting opportunity. The company's vision for digital innovation and customer experience is unmatched and one that I'm looking forward to building on in my role. I'm looking forward to supporting our teams across the globe to deliver innovative solutions that enhance our customers' experience more than ever before.

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

